Pumpkin Fest and Field of Screams are Sure to Delight with Pumpkins, a Corn Maze, and Loads of Outdoor Activities!

P-6 Opening for Pumpkin Fest!!

Contact

P-6 Farms

***@p-6farms.com P-6 Farms

End

-- P-6 Farms is officially opening for its 7season! The opening of the farm had to be delayed a weekend due to minor damage from Hurricane Harvey, but the farm is now ready for fall fun!New this year is the Tin Wheel Ferris Wheel, Rockin' Willy's Jeep Ride, farm animals and much more!Returning for Pumpkin Fest is the ever-popular corn maze and u-pick 'em pumpkin patch along with tons of exciting attractions that include a fun hayride, cow train, vintage rides, pig races and more along with delicious festival food.After dark, the farm transforms to the frightening Field of Screams with a Haunted Corn Maze and Petrifying Pallet Maze. Field wcj of Screams is available Saturdays in October and a special haunt on Friday the 13. Each haunt begins after dusk. Come visit the scariest corn maze in Texas… if you dare!Guests can save by purchasing tickets online. Pumpkin Fest begins September 30th and will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through November 12th.P-6 Farms is open Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays Noon to 5pm.For more information go to: https://www.p- 6farms.com/