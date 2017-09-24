 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
30292827262524


2017 St Leger Festival Declared A Huge Success

 
 
Ladies Day at Doncaster St. Leger_lr.
Ladies Day at Doncaster St. Leger_lr.
 
Horse Racing Doncaster
Hat hire Doncaster
LovetheHattitude

DONCASTER, England - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Another hugely successful St Leger Festival has been declared by Doncaster Racecourse after the 2017 event drew to a close on Saturday.

Record numbers of racegoers attended with last year's figures being broken as people flocked to the town to soak up the atmosphere and witness some of the biggest names in the racing industry do what they do best.

"We, along with over 60,300 race goers, enjoyed another fantastic four day festival packed with superb quality racing and lots of other activities too including live music, a darts competition and our Best Dressed competitions," said Abby Chandler head of marketing Doncaster Racecourse. "Our warmest congratulations go to CAPRI and his connections for claiming the legendary St Leger Stakes on Saturday, Joshua Meade our Best Dressed Gent on Friday and Lisa Smickersgill our Best Dressed Lady who will go on to represent Doncaster at the Best Dressed Lady in Yorkshire final."

The iconic race meeting saw thousands of people visit Doncaster for the event with hotels, bars, restaurants and other businesses reaping the benefits of the entire festival and race week.

One small business owner, wcj Clare Barker of Love the Hattitude commented; "The St Leger Festival is always my busiest time of year and I had over 60 hats and fascinators hired or made to order for my clients. It's an amazing event that everyone in the town can enjoy and it clearly generates a lot of revenue for businesses in the town."

Next year's St Leger Festival will take place between 12th and 15th September and tickets will be on sale early in 2018.

In the meantime, there is just two flat race meetings left in the Doncaster calendar before the 'Return of the Jumps' begins in December.

To book tickets for any meeting at Doncaster Racecourse visit http://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/fixtures/?...

Source:Doncaster Racecourse
