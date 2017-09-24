News By Tag
2017 St Leger Festival Declared A Huge Success
Record numbers of racegoers attended with last year's figures being broken as people flocked to the town to soak up the atmosphere and witness some of the biggest names in the racing industry do what they do best.
"We, along with over 60,300 race goers, enjoyed another fantastic four day festival packed with superb quality racing and lots of other activities too including live music, a darts competition and our Best Dressed competitions,"
The iconic race meeting saw thousands of people visit Doncaster for the event with hotels, bars, restaurants and other businesses reaping the benefits of the entire festival and race week.
One small business owner, wcj Clare Barker of Love the Hattitude commented; "The St Leger Festival is always my busiest time of year and I had over 60 hats and fascinators hired or made to order for my clients. It's an amazing event that everyone in the town can enjoy and it clearly generates a lot of revenue for businesses in the town."
Next year's St Leger Festival will take place between 12th and 15th September and tickets will be on sale early in 2018.
In the meantime, there is just two flat race meetings left in the Doncaster calendar before the 'Return of the Jumps' begins in December.
To book tickets for any meeting at Doncaster Racecourse visit http://www.doncaster-
