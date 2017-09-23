 
News By Tag
* Transworld Business Advisors
* Sell A Business
* Business Broker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
29282726252423

Transaction Announcement - Architectural Model Industry

Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado Closes A Transaction in the Architectural Model Industry
 
 
Transaction Announcement
Transaction Announcement
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Transworld Business Advisors
Sell A Business
Business Broker

Industry:
Business

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
Companies

DENVER - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce a nationally recognized architectural model display firm traded to a new owner due to the support of Chris Cantwell.

"The opportunity to work with such a niche business that is nationally renowned has been a true honor," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld. "This listing offered up a great challenge for me in seeking a well-suited buyer, but ultimately we identified a good match and the new owner is very pleased to take over!"

This business is based in the Northern Metro Denver area and is one of the leading architectural and marketing display model companies in the United States. Founded in 1984, this business has always focused on building professional scale models for a number of industries including architecture, aerospace, trade shows, sales presentations, bridges, court cases, land, plants, cities, transportation and wcj many more. The staff in place have extensive expertise in industrial design, model building, architecture and fine art that works to their advantage in developing their high-end model designs for customers. The new owner is excited to take over the company and take the company and its staff to the next level!

About Transworld Business Advisors of Denver

Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

http://www.tworlddenver.com

Contact
Marketing Coordinator
***@tworlddenver.com
End
Source:Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado
Email:***@tworlddenver.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Transworld Business Advisors of Denver PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share