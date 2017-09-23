Transaction Announcement - Architectural Model Industry

Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado Closes A Transaction in the Architectural Model Industry

-- Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce a nationally recognized architectural model display firm traded to a new owner due to the support of Chris Cantwell."The opportunity to work with such a niche business that is nationally renowned has been a true honor," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld. "This listing offered up a great challenge for me in seeking a well-suited buyer, but ultimately we identified a good match and the new owner is very pleased to take over!"This business is based in the Northern Metro Denver area and is one of the leading architectural and marketing display model companies in the United States. Founded in 1984, this business has always focused on building professional scale models for a number of industries including architecture, aerospace, trade shows, sales presentations, bridges, court cases, land, plants, cities, transportation and wcj many more. The staff in place have extensive expertise in industrial design, model building, architecture and fine art that works to their advantage in developing their high-end model designs for customers. The new owner is excited to take over the company and take the company and its staff to the next level!Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.