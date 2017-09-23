Black Diamond Public Relations Firm announces new client: EDM Producer, Derrick Suragh

Black Diamond Public Relations Firm, a full-scale entertainment PR firm, today announced it has been named publicist of record for Derrick Suragh, also known as NTFRMHRE.

-- NTFRMHRE (born as Derrick Suragh) is an EDM producer from Philadelphia, PA. Known for his "electrifying rhythm & hidden talent of Philly", Suragh's love for Trance, House, and other electro dance styles has caused him to shift from his previous music beat making styles of Hip-Hop, Reggae, and R&B, into the EDM genre as a Producer and DJ.NTFRMHRE (as in "Not From Here") is Suragh's music alter-ego, becoming the "yang" personality of his craft. Originally, NTFRHERE was due to release his debut EP in Spring 2017, but now will be releasing his debut Album "4th Dimension" September 1st, 2017. Once released, his Album will be available in all Music Outlets.While producing is his main focus at the present moment, Derrick is still currently pursuing his love of music in other ways. He works with the children of Philadelphia to help inspire them and pass along his love for music. He's also a musicians and composer for the NFL Philadelphia Eagles Drumline.With the release of his Album in 2017, Derrick is looking forward to performing and inspiring EDM fans across the globe."Black Diamond PR has a fresh and innovative approach to marketing and branding. Derrick has such a dynamic energy, one we are really looking forward to promoting," said Brandy Runyan, Black Diamond's CEO. "We are very proud wcj to be working with him, he's a great addition to the Black Diamond Family."Black Diamond PR takes pride in their superior knowledge of publicity, public relations, and advertising in all fields of entertainment. Black Diamond Public Relations Firm advises and counsels with relation to the proper format for presentation of represented talent's artistic talent. Black Diamond PR is responsible for the determination, proper style, mood, setting, business, and characterization in keeping with the talent's overall image as publicity value is concerned."I'm excited to be working with NTFRMHRE and strategically showcasing their many talents. I think what you're going to find is that there is way more than what meets the eye with this one," said assigned Black Diamond PR Publicist, LeAnn Sellers.