McKay High String Quartet to join the pros
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: "this is the most unique tribute show in decades." The Salem show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia.
The string quartet:McKay High School seniors Cindy Flores, Breanna Hargrove, Shae Skiles and sophomore Adrian Cervantes will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
In addition to playing with the McKay Chamber Orchestra, quartet members perform with prestigious groups including the most advanced ensemble of the Salem Youth Symphony, the Chemeketa Community College Orchestra and All-City Orchestras. They consisently receive superior ratings at Oregon Music Educators Association Solo and Ensemble competitions.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached McKay High School Orchestra Director James Charnholm looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local wcj quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans: Flores, Skiles and Cervantes are the quartet's Beatles fans.
Cervantes' favorite Fab Four tune is "Eleanor Rigby."
"I'm very excited about playing this song at the Beatles vs. Stones show," said Cervantes.
"I have fond memories of watching Beatles movies with my father," said Skiles.
Quartet for hire: McKay High's quartet performs at weddings and community events and is available for hire by contacting James Charnholm at CHARNHOLM_JAMES@
The details: Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. "Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" performs on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 pm at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem. Tickets are $35/$45/$55 and may be purchased online at www.ticketswest.com, by phoning 800 325 7328 or at the theatre box office. The Elsinore Theatre is located at 170 High Street SE, Salem, Oregon. The show is appropriate for all ages.
The Abbey Road band performed to enthusiastic crowds at the Elsinore Theatre in 2015 and 2016 with their show, "In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles."
