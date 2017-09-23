 
Loumi Restaurant to Celebrate First Anniversary

It's a year now since Loumi opened its doors and started offering a true culinary flavour of International cuisines.
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- It's a year now since Loumi opened its doors and started offering a true culinary flavour of International cuisines. Located at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, this restaurant has quickly became a hotspot for vibrant dining in the city with a delectable array of buffet options that include live cooking stations along with a  wide selection of desserts. On 29th September 2017, Loumi will host a big anniversary celebration offering great deals, activities and live entertainment from 12noon to 4pm.

Mr. Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "Looking back over this time, I still remember  the team preparations and challenges, but now the restaurant is popular and we have lots of valued guests who support us. It's all about the quality of service and great food options. I am very happy and excited on the 1st year anniversary wcj celebration. Thanks to everyone! "

Celebrate and join Loumi anniversary celebration. Book your seats in advance and don't miss the exciting deals. For inquiry or reservations, call +9714 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.com

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

