Loumi Restaurant to Celebrate First Anniversary

-- It's a year now since Loumi opened its doors and started offering a true culinary flavour of International cuisines. Located at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, this restaurant has quickly became a hotspot for vibrant dining in the city with a delectable array of buffet options that include live cooking stations along with a wide selection of desserts. On, Loumi will host a big anniversary celebration offering great deals, activities and live entertainment fromMr. Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "Looking back over this time, I still remember the team preparations and challenges, but now the restaurant is popular and we have lots of valued guests who support us. It's all about the quality of service and great food options. I am very happy and excited on the 1year anniversary wcj celebration. Thanks to everyone! "Celebrate and join Loumi anniversary celebration. Book your seats in advance and don't miss the exciting deals. For inquiry or reservations, call +9714 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.comHina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com