Loumi Restaurant to Celebrate First Anniversary
It's a year now since Loumi opened its doors and started offering a true culinary flavour of International cuisines.
Mr. Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "Looking back over this time, I still remember the team preparations and challenges, but now the restaurant is popular and we have lots of valued guests who support us. It's all about the quality of service and great food options. I am very happy and excited on the 1st year anniversary wcj celebration. Thanks to everyone! "
Celebrate and join Loumi anniversary celebration. Book your seats in advance and don't miss the exciting deals. For inquiry or reservations, call +9714 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
