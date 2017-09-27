 
News By Tag
* Taste Sip and Shop
* Diner en Blanc
* Lord & Taylor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Manhasset
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
27262524232221

Join Diner En Blanc Long Island for a Taste, Sip & Shop at Lord & Taylor Manhasset

Diner en Blanc Long Island will host a Taste, Sip & Shop, white fashion show, and a kick off to the Main Event October 6.
 
 
Taste, Sip, and Shop October 3, 2018
Taste, Sip, and Shop October 3, 2018
MANHASSET, N.Y. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Diner en Blanc Long Island Premieres October 6 at a Secret Location. It is an elegant pop up picnic with entertainment and dancing and everyone on Long Island is buzzing about it!

One of the partners of the inaugural event is Lord & Taylor Manhasset 1440 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY .  They are hosting a Taste, Sip and Shop event October 3 at ^:30 PM to gear guests up for the main event October 6.  Guests will meet the hosts and partners of Diner en Blanc Long Island,  sip on wines from Banfi Wine.  And nosh on cupcakes and sweets from Sydney's Sweets. There will be a whimsical white fashion show and discounts for guests who need clothing for Diner en Blanc Long Island.

Diner en Blanc Long Island Partner and Collaborators

Partners:

Audi of Lynbrook

Resorts World Casino

Collaborators:

The Garden City Hotel

Discover Long Island

Lord wcj & Taylor Manhasset

Vera Moore Cosmetics

Long Island Press

Nassau Museum of Art

Bethpage Polo Park

Sydney Sweets

90.3 FM - WHPC

To recieve an invite to the Diner en Blanc October 6,

Email  your Full Name and email address to leaders@longisland.dinerenblanc.com for an invitation.

How to Register:

Get your email invite. Click link to register and purchase your membership! Sign up for you and a guest. Do not forget to sponsor a friend and check out the e-store. See you on October 6th.

Contact
Bridget O'Brien
9177805589
bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
End
Source:Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Taste Sip and Shop, Diner en Blanc, Lord & Taylor
Industry:Event
Location:Manhasset - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 27, 2017
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share