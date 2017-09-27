News By Tag
Join Diner En Blanc Long Island for a Taste, Sip & Shop at Lord & Taylor Manhasset
Diner en Blanc Long Island will host a Taste, Sip & Shop, white fashion show, and a kick off to the Main Event October 6.
One of the partners of the inaugural event is Lord & Taylor Manhasset 1440 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY . They are hosting a Taste, Sip and Shop event October 3 at ^:30 PM to gear guests up for the main event October 6. Guests will meet the hosts and partners of Diner en Blanc Long Island, sip on wines from Banfi Wine. And nosh on cupcakes and sweets from Sydney's Sweets. There will be a whimsical white fashion show and discounts for guests who need clothing for Diner en Blanc Long Island.
Diner en Blanc Long Island Partner and Collaborators
Partners:
Audi of Lynbrook
Resorts World Casino
Collaborators:
The Garden City Hotel
Discover Long Island
Lord wcj & Taylor Manhasset
Vera Moore Cosmetics
Long Island Press
Nassau Museum of Art
Bethpage Polo Park
Sydney Sweets
90.3 FM - WHPC
To recieve an invite to the Diner en Blanc October 6,
Email your Full Name and email address to leaders@longisland.dinerenblanc.com for an invitation.
How to Register:
Get your email invite. Click link to register and purchase your membership! Sign up for you and a guest. Do not forget to sponsor a friend and check out the e-store. See you on October 6th.
Contact
Bridget O'Brien
9177805589
bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
