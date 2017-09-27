Join Diner En Blanc Long Island for a Taste, Sip & Shop at Lord & Taylor Manhasset

Diner en Blanc Long Island will host a Taste, Sip & Shop, white fashion show, and a kick off to the Main Event October 6.

Taste, Sip, and Shop October 3, 2018

Bridget O'Brien

9177805589

bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Bridget O'Brien9177805589

-- Diner en Blanc Long Island Premieres October 6 at a Secret Location. It is an elegant pop up picnic with entertainment and dancing and everyone on Long Island is buzzing about it!One of the partners of the inaugural event is Lord & Taylor Manhasset 1440 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY . They are hosting a Taste, Sip and Shop event October 3 at ^:30 PM to gear guests up for the main event October 6. Guests will meet the hosts and partners of Diner en Blanc Long Island, sip on wines from Banfi Wine. And nosh on cupcakes and sweets from Sydney's Sweets. There will be a whimsical white fashion show and discounts for guests who need clothing for Diner en Blanc Long Island.Diner en Blanc Long Island Partner and CollaboratorsPartners:Audi of LynbrookResorts World CasinoCollaborators:The Garden City HotelDiscover Long IslandLord wcj & Taylor ManhassetVera Moore CosmeticsLong Island PressNassau Museum of ArtBethpage Polo ParkSydney Sweets90.3 FM - WHPCHow to Register:Get your email invite. Click link to register and purchase your membership! Sign up for you and a guest. Do not forget to sponsor a friend and check out the e-store. See you on October 6th.