All Beethoven Season-Opening Concert to be presented in Ontario, California

The Southland Symphony Orchestra & Chorus presents a "Beethoven for All" Season Opening Concert Sunday October 8, 2017 at 4pm at Bethel Congregational Church in Ontario, California, featuring pianist Mary Au and vocal soloists in the Choral Fantasy.

-- Theof Ontario, California is pleased to announce our presentation of our Season Opening Concert, "Beethoven for All", featuring piano soloist Mary Au.The musical selections for this all-Beethoven concert include the "Overture to Egmont"; the Symphony No. 8; The "Hallelujah"from the, and the "Choral Fantasy".The performance is under the direction ofFounder, Music Director and Conductor of the orchestra. The outstanding vocal soloists for this exciting event includesopranosaltotenorsbaritoneThe piano soloist for the "Choral Fantasy"is: Southland Symphony Orchestra and Chorus: "Beethoven for All" Season Opening Concert.Sunday October 8, 2017 at 4pmBethel Congregational Church, UCC536 N Euclid Ave, Ontario California, USA 91762Premium Tickets are only $20, and include a very special surprise treat.. Only 45 premium tix available. Tickets may be purchased at the door, or in advance through the orchestra's website, Visit us at http://southlandsymphony.comGeneral admission is $5 (donation), and includes 6 door prize opportunity tickets, No one is refused admission for lack of $. Additional doorprize tickets are available for purchase.Please enjoy our new promo video:https://vimeo.com/233111473The Southland Symphony presented its first concert in Ontario on Sunday, December 11, 2011. The orchestra's founder and director, Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, who had recently relocated to the area, saw a need and an opportunity to bring symphonic music to the larger Ontario Community, a community which was already embracing arts and culture. Since that first concert, we have presented more than 30 free, full-orchestra concerts for this community. wcj We have presented internationally renowned musicians from all over the globe, performing music of the greatest composers of history, and music of great composers still living today.Our Symphony Chorus is highly regarded, and has been invited to participate in a special Presidents Day 2018 "Mozart Requiem" performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.The Southland Symphony is a non-profit organization, and needs your support to continue presenting these world-class qualirty concerts!For even more info and to donate to the SSO - visit the symphony websiteDr. Mann says of the orchestra, " Our purpose is to enrich our community by engaging audiences and inspiring a love of music through exciting live symphony performances, innovative programming, and educational outreach." We offer opportunities for the community to experience the very best in music, "right in their own back-yards."No long drives to downtown Los Angeles, no expensive parking. Arts and music for our community, in our community.The Southland Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra, providing fantastic opportunities for qualified musicians to experience and perform live music of the highest quality. We welcome musicians of all ages and from all walks of life: Students and senior citizens, professionals and amateurs: Hobbyist, Professional, Retired…. All are welcome.Are you a musician, and would you like a chance to participate?Musician Auditions: The Southland Symphony holds ongoing auditions for NEW musician members and chorus members. Interested musicians should contact us immediately for an audition, by calling (909) 235-9776 or emailing: auditions@southlandsymphony.com