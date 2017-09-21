 

September 2017
Fine Art Expo Set for the Prudential Center

A new tradition for art of the present is set to go on October 14
BOSTON - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A Fine Art Expo Set for Oct. 14th at the Prudential Center

Unbound Visual Arts,  one of the leaders in curated educational exhibitions for today's art, is a local 501 (c)(3) non-profit art organization. UVA very excited to be presenting is 1st Fine Art Expo on the Prudential Center's Boylston Plaza on October 14th from 10am - 5 pm.   The rain date is Sunday, October 15th. The Prudential Center is one of Boston's most vibrant areas and regularly hosts cultural events for everyone's interests. Approximately 20 local Boston-area artists are expected too participate and many thousands of visitors and art customers are expected to attend.  The artists will be showing and selling hundreds of original paintings and prints, photographs, jewelry, fiber art, and other similar type art. Prices will start as low as $50 for the paintings so there will be something for everyone to begin their collection or add to it. It will be a great event for business owners to purchase a great piece of art for their shop or office as well. Artists can still apply to participate  at UnboundVisualArts.org/FineArtExpo

Unbound Visual Arts (http://www.unboundvisualarts.org/) (UVA), incorporated in 2012, wcj is a community-based 501(c)(3) visual arts non-profit organization that enriches the community with educational and inspiring exhibitions and programs.  UVA has over 140 artist and art enthusiast members and has organized over 60 curated exhibitions related to cultural and/or contemporary social themes with a learning experience with interpretation for the audience.  The exhibitions feature local fine art by living artists and an independent curator and exhibition designer.  Past exhibitions, which are on UnboundVisualArts.org, have included Rejuvenation, Beasts of Burden, Context of Community, Earned: Women in Business and Labor, EPIC Heroism, Healthful, Olympic SPIRIT, Song Cycles, Temptation of the Mind and Body, and Unlimited.  UVA also organizes and presents and participates in other art related events, such as the City Heart Art Show and Sale and Allston and Brookline Open Art Studios, and other art learning experiences.  UVA has organizational memberships in the Americans for the Arts, New England Museum Association and MASSCreative and has received competitive grants from the Boston Cultural Council the last two years. It also received a Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC) Festivals Grant to support its annual Mardi Gras & Carnival Celebration of the Arts.

