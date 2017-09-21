Country(s)
Fine Art Expo Set for the Prudential Center
A new tradition for art of the present is set to go on October 14
BOSTON - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A Fine Art Expo Set for Oct. 14th at the Prudential Center
Unbound Visual Arts, one of the leaders in curated educational exhibitions for today's art, is a local 501 (c)(3) non-profit art organization. UVA very excited to be presenting is 1st Fine Art Expo on the Prudential Center's Boylston Plaza on October 14th from 10am - 5 pm. The rain date is Sunday, October 15th. The Prudential Center is one of Boston's most vibrant areas and regularly hosts cultural events for everyone's interests. Approximately 20 local Boston-area artists are expected too participate and many thousands of visitors and art customers are expected to attend. The artists will be showing and selling hundreds of original paintings and prints, photographs, jewelry, fiber art, and other similar type art. Prices will start as low as $50 for the paintings so there will be something for everyone to begin their collection or add to it. It will be a great event for business owners to purchase a great piece of art for their shop or office as well. Artists can still apply to participate at UnboundVisualArts.org/
Unbound Visual Arts (http://www.unboundvisualarts.org/)
