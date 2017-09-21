News By Tag
ICFAI Business School organized seventh Conference on Marketing and Business Strategy
Seventh conference on Marketing and Business organized by department of Marketing and Strategy of ICFAI Business School.
Workshop on digital marketing technologies was organized by distinguished faculty members of ICFAI Business School (http://general.ibsindia.org/
Post-inaugural, three panel discussions on themes like Mobility, Health and Fintech were held.
The conference facilitated paper presentations by students, research scholars, faculty members, delegates, and industry practitioners.
Ajay Ray, founder and managing director of Ray Business Technologies Pvt Ltd and member of NASSCOM Council on Internet and Mobile outlined importance of the digital transformation and how platforms will radically change the way people live and conduct themselves.
Srikanth Nadella, COO, Call Health in his keynote address narrated about the vastness of the potential in platform based business models in ecosystem of a shared economy.
Prof. Mahender Reddy, vice-chancellor, IFHE formally inaugurated the conference and highlighted how such emerging theme benefits industry and academia.
About ICFAI Business School:
IBS Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. IBS Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. At Ahmedabad, wcj Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact Us
IBS Admissions Office
# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,
Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana
Contact: 040-23440963
SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363
Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)
E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org
