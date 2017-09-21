Frontline Cyber Security Ltd New MSSP for AlienVault

Media Contact

--integrates AlienVault® Unified Security Management™ (USM™) platform to expand its managed security service offerings.Newark, Nottinghamshire – September 25, 2017 - Frontline Cyber Security today announced that it is now a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) for AlienVault® (http://www.alienvault.com/)and has added its Unified Security Management™ (USM™) (http://www.alienvault.com/products) platform to its services.The AlienVault® Unified Security Management™ (USM™) platform provides a reliable, highly flexible and scalable deployment model that helps service providers quickly implement and start monitoring customer environments from day 1. With robust asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, behavioral monitoring, threat detection and security intelligence, the AlienVault USM platform offers a unified, wcj all-in-one approach to security management and threat detection."This is the future! With the addition of USM, we are now able provide an all-in-one solution to our customers that offers exceptional value for money and ensures that all of their needs are met for security, compliance, & support," said Mat Bosworth, CEO of Frontline Cyber Security ltd. "Working with AlienVault will enable us to expand our security operations centre to a new level.""Our technology combined with Frontline Cyber Security ltd's expertise provides a complete security solution at a competitive price point to companies of all sizes with limited security staff and IT budgets," said Mike LaPeters, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at AlienVault. "Frontline Cyber Security ltd can now leverage AlienVault's proven security and threat intelligence platform to help their customers detect and respond to today's advanced threats."We specialize in utilizing cutting-edge technology, & experience, to help clients identify vulnerabilities & reduce business risk from cyber security attacks while helping maintain company compliance. Our decision was to put our 20+ years of security expertise into action by offering managed & unmanaged cyber security solutions including• Network Integrations• Vulnerability Assessment and Remediation• Threat and Malware Detection• Log Management, Monitoring and Archiving• Managed SIEM• Compliance MonitoringFrontline Cyber Security pride ourselves in customer service and support we aim to share our knowledge and insight into current cyber threats around the world. We are also a part of the open threat exchange sharing live threat data to other security professionals in real time to help keep the web safe.