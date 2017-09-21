News By Tag
EvereTech wins Security Support Contract for USAISR
The USAISR mission is to be the nation's premier joint research organization planning and executing registry-based and translational research providing innovative solutions for burn, trauma, and combat casualty care from the point of injury through rehabilitation.
Security wcj Operational Support include:
* Program Management Support
* Biometrics
* Data Management
* Personnel, Physical and Communication Security
* Background Investigations
* Supply of Documentation
* Assessments and
* Training
