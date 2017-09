EvereTech wins Security Support Contract for USAISR

Media Contact

-- As a premier customer to the United States Amy, EvereTech will provide Security Specialist support services for the United States Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. The recently awarded contract to EvereTech will provide personnel, physical, and communication security support within the Operations, Security & Training division which is a subordinate element of the Resource Directorate. EvereTech will assist in implementing procedures and controls to ensure the necessary background investigations are conducted for employees or applicants for employment; contract employees, DA civilians, Military and volunteers. The contract has a base year along with 4 option years.The USAISR mission is to be the nation's premier joint research organization planning and executing registry-based and translational research providing innovative solutions for burn, trauma, and combat casualty care from the point of injury through rehabilitation.* Program Management Support* Biometrics* Data Management* Personnel, Physical and Communication Security* Background Investigations* Supply of Documentation* Assessments and* TrainingWhat EvereTech Does: http://www.everetech.com/ what-we-do.html Who We Support: http://www.everetech.com/who-we-support.html