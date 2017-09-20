DexLab Analytics is conducting a Week-Long Training for Mercer Professionals in R Programming

DexLab Analytics, a premier data science training institute in Delhi NCR is conducting a one-week training module for the data analytics team of the notable MNC Mercer. The training will focus on equipping the professionals with R programming skills.

DexLab Analytics is conducting a Week-Long Training for Mercer in R Programming

DexLab Analytics is conducting an exhaustive training module for the team of Big Data, Data Science and Analytics professionals working in Mercer, a top notch multinational corporation offering high-end solutions in Talent, Retirement, and Investments globally. Since Thursday 21September 2017, the senior consultants at DexLab Analytics are busy providing crucial insights about R Programming to the Mercer Analytics professionals to equip them with the state-of-the-art R skills, and it is going to continue for a week.The training is being conducted at the Mercer's corporate office in DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon office. It is no-brainer that the advancement in health, wealth and careers is directly proportional to the rising tools of data analytics. In order to appeal to a large number of clients and employees, R Programming skills need to be harnessed properly, while understanding the individual impact of business decisions at large.Using predictive analysis and insights, numerous promising firms and analytics startups are making it big in this industry, and for all the right reasons. Helping clients by providing them with models that can track and evaluate customer preferences and behaviors is what DexLab Analytics swears by. To support that, the expert consultants from this pioneering data science institute have taken the initiative to train Mercer in-house professionals with the requisite knowledge for analyzing large piles of customer data. The new possessed ability to work on cutting edge R programming models will definitely evolve Mercer's business outcomes, while enhancing their revenue generation and superior technological assistance.When asked about this event, CEO of DexLab Analytics stated: "We are constantly on a lookout to develop businesses of all sizes so that they can understand their clients and customer's requirements better, which will eventually help them seal better customer loyalty. It's a proud moment for us to collaborate with Mercer; we feel honored that they have approached us. Our in-house experts possessing high-in demand industry skills offer corporate training excellence at par in the promising field of R programming, a fetching open source platform."Today, the desired skills in R programming and data analytics are driving the digital world crazy; they are versatile, functional and extremely efficient in reaping favorable results. Data-driven specialists are acknowledging its miraculous properties, like never before. And they hope this drive to change (tech) will motivate more people and open more roads of innovation and technological superiority.