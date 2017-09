TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Intellectual Property Due Diligence in M&A Transactions

Contact

The Knowledge Group

***@theknowledgegroup.org The Knowledge Group

End

-- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:This two-hours event is scheduled onTo protect buyers in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions from potential liability arising from intellectual property issues, IP due diligence is a must. Practitioners often make unnecessary IP ownership assumptions because they often overlook key transaction structure and drafting considerations. As a result, post transaction operations can be compromised.In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the legal practitioners wcj understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of IP Due Diligence in M&A Transactions and will underscore best practices during any corporate transaction.Key topics include:· IP Due Diligence· Notable Case Law· Common Pitfalls· Key Legal Considerations· Best PracticesSenior Vice President, Intellectual Property ServicesPresidentPartnerPartnerFor an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org