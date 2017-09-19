 
September 2017





TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Intellectual Property Due Diligence in M&A Transactions

 
 
Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Intellectual Property Due Diligence in M&A Transactions: A Legal and Valuation Guide. This two-hours event is scheduled on September 28, 2017 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

To protect buyers in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions from potential liability arising from intellectual property issues, IP due diligence is a must. Practitioners often make unnecessary IP ownership assumptions because they often overlook key transaction structure and drafting considerations. As a result, post transaction operations can be compromised.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the legal practitioners wcj understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of IP Due Diligence in M&A Transactions and will underscore best practices during any corporate transaction.

Key topics include:
·         IP Due Diligence
·         Notable Case Law
·         Common Pitfalls
·         Key Legal Considerations
·         Best Practices

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Mike McLean
Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property Services
TechInsights

Efrat Kasznik
President
Foresight Valuation Group, LLC

Stephen W. Larson
Partner
Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear, LLP

David Herman
Partner
Haug Partners LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellec...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
