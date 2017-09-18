Reset Your World Presents "Get A Grant Your Way!"

 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Sept. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Reset Your World is proud to announce our Grants and Giveaway program called "Be A Day Richer Get A Grant Your Way". Any individual 18 and older, reside in the United States, and non-member of Reset Your World is eligible to apply for up to $1,000 to change their life!

If you've ever searched for a grant and couldn't find criteria to apply for one, we want to hear from you!

You could be looking for a fresh start but need to pay a business license, take up a hobby that benefits your health wcj but you lack the funds, need advertising funds for your project. It's all about YOU and what's in your H.E.A.R.T. so tell us what it is you need or desire most, so we can tell you YES!

We want to not only help provide economic relief but our mission is to encourage others by granting them a chance to acquire fund to help change their life.

All we ask for is a small story expressing your passions and/or need for funds. We want to help fund the believer in you!

See more info on our Grants (https://www.resetyourworld.org/grants/) page at https://www.resetyourworld.org/grants/
