Soothe Your Ears with Ant B of Grind Time's New Single "Music, Money, Liquor"

Have you heard the new music of Ant B of Grind Time in soundcloud? Now, tune into their new creation "Music, Money, Liquor" and enjoy excellent musicality.
 
 
Ant B of Grind Time
Ant B of Grind Time
 
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Sept. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Ant B of Grind Time and his beloved brother K.U.L.A.D.E. have launched their new music named as "Music, Money, Liquor". This soothing music is considered to be a treat to the ears of some young listeners. "Music, Money, Liquor" is a true hip hop blend that is textured with rap elements. It is said to be a combination of vocal vogue with funk rhythm. Well, these two rising stars are ready to introduce you with a new direction of hip hop music. The song - "Music, Money, Liquor" has stretched from gravel and harsh sound to the sweeter one. Ant B of Grind Time has already encountered loads of fans count in his soundcloud profile.

These rockstars wcj want to get more followers in their basket. No wonder, Ant B of Grind Time will soon reach the top of the soundcloud page. He will definitely encrypt his name in the list of top hip hopers. This new sensation can drive your mind with amazing lyrical prowess. Simple lyrics are finely incorporated with virtuous vocals and jazzy rhythm. "Music, Money, Liquor" has a bluesy instrumental background that can overwhelm your mood. A mesmerizing track is created by these two rappers using modern instrumental blend.

According to both of them, "Music, Money, Liquor" is a music for those who love listening to music and have some urge for earning more money to live a lavish lifestyle. This song represents the fusion of keyboard, electric guitar and bass. "Music, Money, Liquor" is an extremely passionate music as well. One can go with the flow of rhythm and keep it on repetition to enjoy the unmatchable rhythmic fusion. Till now, Ant B of Grind Time has released a lot of hip hop tracks in soundcloud. Well, music enthusiasts can stay tuned to get to know more about their next releases.

To listen the music, Please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/ant-b-grind-time/kulade-ant-b-musi...
