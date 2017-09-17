News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
3rd Annual OC Timmy Awards Names Jon Clarke of Bitcentral, Inc. Best Tech Manager
Tech in Motion Orange County announced Jon Clarke of Bitcentral, Inc. as "Best Tech Manager" for its Third Annual Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top technology workplaces. The tech community and an expert panel chose Jon Clarke from a notable finalist list including managers from Roadtrip Nation, Payoff and NebulaWorks, as well as runner-up Doug Pfiffner from Numecent. Tech in Motion recognized Jon Clarke's work at Bitcentral, Inc. in front of more than 200 local technology influencers last night.
"We were excited to award Jon Clarke 2017 Best Tech Manager at the Orange County Timmys," states Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion and Motion Recruitment Partners. "Since launching the Timmy Awards in 2015, we've been bringing the community together to celebrate leaders that go above and beyond to build the most encouraging work environments for tech professionals. Our congratulations to Jonathan Clarke for inspiring those around him by doing just that.
The 2017 Orange County Timmy Awards recognized winners across four award categories to bring the spotlight onto the diversity and growth of the city, highlighting local tech startups, workplace diversity, management as well as work culture.
The Timmys are presented every year in tech hub cities across North America, including Boston, San Francisco and Toronto. A list of 2017 Orange County winners and finalists is available here. Previous winners have included innovators such as Jet.com, LearnVest, Venmo, Trip Advisor, Gilt, Constant Contact, Casper and Instacart. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information on the Timmys.
About Tech in Motion Events & The Timmy Awards
Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates in 2011, grew into an organization of over 85,000 members across 11 chapters in North America including Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County, and Toronto. Please visit www.techinmotionevents.com for wcj more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.
About Bitcentral, Inc.
With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral is a software company provides efficient and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our Core News solution is #1 in U.S. News Production, with over 255 TV stations going to air every day. Bitcentral is dedicated to helping traditional broadcasters evolve in a world where content is coming from anywhere and going everywhere. Our products transform media operations with tools that enable content producers to deliver exceptional programming to their viewers and help their organizations grow each day. We're proud to deliver the most outstanding customer satisfaction in our industry for over 20 years.
If you'd like an expert at Bitcentral to walk you through our workflow solutions, please email Lourdes Bennington at lbennington@
For media inquiries contact Sonia Fernandez: sfernandez@bitcentral.com
For more information please visit https://www.bitcentral.com
Contact
Sonia Fernandez
***@bitcentral.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse