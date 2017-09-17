News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SoluteLabs Featured on Clutch – Identifying Firms That Deliver Results
Potential clients can now pair in-depth project reviews with the case studies they have featured on their site. You can check out their profile on the clutch to read the complete endorsements or look below to see some highlights:
Our CTO, Karan Shah received a shout out. The five-star review of a tutoring platform reads, "[Karan] takes personal commitment on every project." Another client, Dr Purav Gandhi, the founder of health assessment company was very impressed by the ability wcj to take his algorithm and develop into a functioning application. Because of our dynamic code, Dr Gandhi was able to leverage the platform and license it to other companies with great success.
You can view the ratings and reviews on clutch here: https://clutch.co/
About SoluteLabs
SoluteLabs is a high-performance team of 25 focused on mobile and web design and development;
Contact
Karan Shah
Director, Sales and Marketing
***@solutelabs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse