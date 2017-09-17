 
SoluteLabs Featured on Clutch – Identifying Firms That Deliver Results

 
 
A superb review of SoluteLabs
AHMEDABAD, India - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Clutch is an American research firm that gathers ratings and reviews on thousands of companies in the B2B technology space. From cloud consulting to mobile development, they cover it all. SoluteLabs partnered with Clutch to showcase their commitment to providing superior mobile and web development experiences for their clients. A 4.9 average rating is proof that they take pride in the work they do and the products they make.

Potential clients can now pair in-depth project reviews with the case studies they have featured on their site. You can check out their profile on the clutch to read the complete endorsements or look below to see some highlights:

Our CTO, Karan Shah received a shout out. The five-star review of a tutoring platform reads, "[Karan] takes personal commitment on every project." Another client, Dr Purav Gandhi, the founder of health assessment company was very impressed by the ability wcj to take his algorithm and develop into a functioning application. Because of our dynamic code, Dr Gandhi was able to leverage the platform and license it to other companies with great success.

You can view the ratings and reviews on clutch here: https://clutch.co/profile/solutelabs#reviews and the solutelabs portfolio here: https://www.solutelabs.com/solutelabs-portfolio

About SoluteLabs

SoluteLabs is a high-performance team of 25 focused on mobile and web design and development; we have produced top #10 chart-topping applications on Android and iOS app stores, graphics that have gone viral and applications with Millions of downloads.

