Montana State University offers online forensic science course
The fully online course is designed for teachers but open to all.
The course, which runs Oct. 2 through Nov. 17, 2017, is fully online. It was developed for teachers and informal educators, but is open to anyone with an interest in forensic science.
Participants will explore the fields of forensic entomology, DNA and blood spatter analysis, autopsies and other related topics. Real-life case studies will be used to investigate how law enforcement officers create evidence-based narratives to tell a story regarding the sequence of events of a crime.
An optional second course covering additional material will run in the spring semester.
The instructor is Marcie Reuer, who holds a doctorate in education. She is a teacher and former principal with a passion for science and technology. Reuer has spent 12 years teaching students from kindergarten through graduate school. Her classrooms of all ages emphasize inquiry, lab experiences and field work in an effort to create meaningful learning for students. She has taught in Canada, Australia and the United States. She currently teaches pre-service elementary educators and graduate students at MSU.
The course costs $179. Teachers wcj may also earn continuing education units or Office of Public Instruction renewal units for an additional $25.
MSU's NTEN offers online graduate courses, non-credit learning opportunities and free resources for teachers. The program has served 25,000 teachers since its launch in 1993.
For more information or to register, visit http://btc.montana.edu/
Suzi Taylor
***@montana.edu
