News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Online graduate courses for science teachers open for fall registration
Montana State University offers several credit and non-credit online courses for science teachers.
Fall 2017 graduate-level courses include 14 offerings in microbiology;
Several popular courses are returning, including Understanding Climate Change (ERTH 591), Microbial Ecology (MB 542) and The Principles of Soil Science (LRES 591).
The courses are open to all teachers and informal educators. Participants can take courses for professional development or start working toward an online graduate certificate or master's degree. The courses are all part of MSU's National Teachers Enhancement Network (NTEN), which has reached more than 22,000 science teachers in its 20-plus-year history.
Register or learn more at http://btc.montana.edu/
Contact
Suzi Taylor
***@montana.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 30, 2017