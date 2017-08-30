 
Industry News





Online graduate courses for science teachers open for fall registration

Montana State University offers several credit and non-credit online courses for science teachers.
 
 
National Teachers Enhancement Network
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Montana State University's online courses for science teachers are now open for registration. The courses are all part of MSU's National Teachers Enhancement Network (NTEN). Most courses start Sept. 12, 2017 but some start later in the semester.

Fall 2017 graduate-level courses include 14 offerings in microbiology; physics; biology; earth science; land resources and environmental science (LRES); and education, curriculum and instruction (EDCI). Several non-credit courses are offered, as well, including forensic science, art and literacy in the science classroom, and a course on best practices for teaching online.

Several popular courses are returning, including Understanding Climate Change (ERTH 591), Microbial Ecology (MB 542) and The Principles of Soil Science (LRES 591).

The courses are open to all teachers and informal educators. Participants can take courses for professional development or start working toward an online graduate certificate or master's degree. The courses are all part of MSU's National Teachers Enhancement Network (NTEN), which has reached more than 22,000 science teachers in its 20-plus-year history.

Register or learn more at http://btc.montana.edu/courses/aspx/ntencourses.aspx or contact Kelly Boyce at kboyce@montana.edu or (406) 994-6812. The NTEN Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/scienceteachers/

Suzi Taylor
Source:Montana State University
Tags:Distance Learning, Online Course, Science Teacher
Industry:Education
Location:Bozeman - Montana - United States
Subject:Products
