OMNIKAL.COM names Michelle Van Otten as new Chief Executive Officer

 
 
Michelle Van Otten, Chief Executive Officer, OMNIKAL
Michelle Van Otten, Chief Executive Officer, OMNIKAL
 
SOUTHPORT, Conn. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- OMNIKAL, the leading global social media platform for entrepreneurs, today announced that it has appointed Michelle Van Otten  as Chief Executive Officer effective September 20, 2017. Kenton Clarke, OMNIKAL's founder and current CEO, will continue to serve as chairman of OMNIKAL's board of directors.

"Michelle is going to take OMNIKAL to the next level," said Clarke. "Her experience in developing entrepreneurs uniquely qualifies her to make OMNIKAL the world's leading cloud platform for entrepreneurship, her passion for servicing business owners at a global scale, and her authentic team player attitude make her an extraordinary fit for OMNIKAL." Continued Clarke, "She is the right person to lead OMNIKAL to the next stage of growth."

Michelle  joined the company two years ago and has advanced through progressively more responsible positions in both marketing and operations. She played a key role in re-branding to our newly developed digital wcj platform for advancing entrepreneurship. "I'm incredibly excited to lead the OMNIKAL team," said Van Otten. "OMNIKAL has that rare combination of a passionate customer base, leading products, amazingly talented people, dedication to technology innovation, and momentum in the market. The company is positioned to become the new world standard in assisting wealth creation for all business owners. I'm honored to join the leadership team and all the great people that have fueled OMNIKAL's disruption of business inclusion. As we add capabilities for our customers, deepen our enterprise presence, our mission remains unchanged – to help entrepreneurs in all communities build wealth."


"OMNIKAL is a transformational technology company," commented Brian Tippens, Chief Diversity Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, OMNIKAL advisory board chairmen. "We are thrilled to have Michelle as our CEO. The next few years are going to be extraordinary for the company, and I have no doubt that the greatest impact of OMNIKAL  on the world is yet to come."

About  OMNIKAL:

Since 1999, Omnikal (formerly DiversityBusiness.com) is recognized as the "Gold Standard of corporate excellence in business development and inclusion." Omnikal is the nation's largest inclusive business organization representing over 2 million of the nation's privately held companies as well as many of the Fortune 1000.  OMNIKAL empowers all entrepreneurs  through "a powerful social B2B platform" that fuels real growth & success for all businesses. OMNIKAL is produced by Computer Consulting Associates International Inc (CCA). of Southport, CT. For over 3 decades CCA has delivered enterprise software solutions to Fortune 100 companies and is the recipient of numerous industry and government awards.

Press contact | Quantise Rodgers | 203-255-8966 | https://www.omnikal.com |

Contact
Quantise Rodgers
OMNIKAL
***@omnikal.com
Source:OMNIKAL
Email:***@omnikal.com
Click to Share