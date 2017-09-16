News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BUF of Michigan 47th Anniversary Gala Salutes Hidden Heroes
The recipients are Donald S. Vest (posthumously) for business, Tonee Bell for entrepreneurship, Mahogany Jones for music and Captain Stephanie Johnson for trail blazing
Inspired by the hit movie "Hidden Figures," it is the story of three African American women who used their mathematical genius to help NASA send man to the moon. BUF of Michigan created "Hidden Heroes" to showcase four individuals who have made an impact in business, entrepreneurialism, education, music and a trail blazer in their respective fields that may have gone a little unnoticed to many.
The recipients will be Donald S. Vest (posthumously)
In addition, a special recognition will be given to Ms. Tiffany Douglas, Senior Vice President, Market Manager Enterprise Business and Community Engagement Bank of America who will be given the BUF Rayford Award. It is the most prestigious award given by BUF in honor of the BUF of Michigan Founder and Executive Director for nearly 40 years, Ms. Brenda Rayford.
The "Rayford Award" is given to an individual who has exhibited wcj the same characteristics that drove Ms. Rayford. She was a charitable giver, a visionary, social activist and challenged others to help make a difference in the community. Ms. Douglas has been a long time contributor to the community and committed to making Detroit a better place.
"We are excited about sharing the accomplishments of some very special people and in particular, to award Tiffany Douglas with the Rayford Award because she exemplifies the characteristics of what Ms. Rayford gave to BUF," said Kenneth Donaldson, president and CEO of BUF of Michigan.
Honorees will be saluted at the BUF of Michigan 47th Anniversary on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center. Tickets are available for $150.00 at the door.
About BUF of Michigan:
BUF is an alternative funding resource that supports non-profit organizations that have little capacity to approach traditional funding sources but provide unique solutions to long-term problems. Additionally, through partnerships with other community organizations, BUF is able to enhance and expand services and programs to those in the community most in need.
BUF of Michigan is committed to impact positive changes in a diverse community by providing funding and support to non-profit community-based programs and organizations that focus on education, community development, cultural enrichment and economic improvement. http://www.bufmi.org
Contact
Pam Perry, PR
(248) 690-6810
***@socialmediaprsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse