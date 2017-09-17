 

Associated Petroleum Products Wins 2016 Fleet of the Year Award

Associated Petroleum Products' CDL Drivers recognized with two top awards from the Washington Trucking Association and Washington State Patrol
 
WTA Awards Ceremony
WTA Awards Ceremony
TACOMA, Wash. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Associated Petroleum Products, Inc. (APP) was awarded two top honors by the Washington State Patrol and Washington Trucking Association at their Safe Driver and Safe Fleet Awards Ceremony on August 19, 2017. APP won the Fleet of the Year award and APP driver Mike Jolly won the Driver of the Year award. This is the third time APP has been recognized by these organizations in recent years.

The 2016 Fleet of the Year Award was bestowed for achievement in highway safety.  "APP proudly employs 150 CDL drivers. In 2016, our drivers hauled 500 million gallons of fuel over 4.7 million miles with a DOT reportable accident ratio of zero.

This incredible record sets a standard that the trucking industry should strive for," said Taryn Olson, HSSE manager at APP.

One of APP's drivers was also recognized for safety at the event. The Driver of the Year Award was given to Mike Jolly, a senior driver trainer who has been employed with APP for 17 years. Jolly's role is to train the next generation of fuel delivery drivers through weekly safety meetings, hands-on training for new APP drivers and re-training for drivers who have incidents, and the development of training materials. He also steps in wherever he is needed, covering deliveries for different departments.

"Mike Jolly has an impeccable driving record with zero incidents during his employment at APP. He is truly a leader on our driving team," Olson said. "We couldn't be more proud of him in winning this prestigious award."

Steve wcj Ruff, APP's Director of Operations, added: "Hauling fuels, propane, and lubricant products over the road 24 / 7 / 365, we are at risk of a catastrophic event every single day. Safety is our top priority. Winning these awards is a stellar accomplishment and a testament to the team of dedicated, professional drivers we are privileged to have."

About APP, a World Fuel Services Company

APP operates multiple locations in Western Washington and Portland Oregon each delivering large quantities of fuels, lubricants, and propane, plus a chain of CFN® and Pacific Pride Cardlock services and retail station services. APP has become a strong leader in the petroleum industry and been recognized for their strong core values and culture as one of the Top Places to Work in the South Sound.

