 
News By Tag
* Mail Server Solution
* Messaging Solution
* Collaboration Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Madrid
  Madrid
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716

Axigen Messaging Launches Axigen Global Partner Program

Axigen Global Partner Program Designed to Enable Extraordinary Opportunities for Growth and Profitability Across the Messaging Market
 
 
Axigen Global Partner Program
Axigen Global Partner Program
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mail Server Solution
Messaging Solution
Collaboration Software

Industry:
Business

Location:
Madrid - Madrid - Spain

Subject:
Partnerships

MADRID, Spain - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Axigen Global Partner Program is designed to build and maintain a strong Channel and Partner ecosystem to increase the market penetration for Axigen messaging solution.

Our channel philosophy is simple: We want to help you grow your business and share in each other's success.

"We work with a dynamic global network of partners that work closely with Axigen to ensure quality of service and add value to our end users. With that in mind we have created a new Global Partner Program and have placed it at the center of our company strategy and focus. Axigen is committed to its channel partner network." said Abi Vickram, Axigen VP of Global Sales.

GREAT time to become an Axigen partner!
In addition to a premium product, you'll find a program designed to help you grow your business.

How to Join?
If you are a value added reseller looking to maximize the growing opportunities in the messaging industry, look no further. We are committed to helping you grow your business. Our programs give you the tools and resources necessary to build your brand, generate more leads, and close more deals..

Contact us at partner.sales@axigen.com and let's do business.

About Axigen Messaging

Axigen Messaging is an Independent Software Vendor – developer of the Axigen Mail Server, Calendaring and Collaboration solution. Since 2004, our start date, our policy is to continuously develop Axigen product at a pace that follows closely our customers' needs. Integrating wcj all modules in a robust messaging solution, Axigen is developed for demanding users, from small businesses to large service providers.

The Business Messaging edition focuses on the user experience of both the email end-user as well as for the system administrator. The all-inclusive solution providing full benefits of email communication and collaboration, integrated in a smart and secure mail server platform.

The Service Provider edition, the dedicated to SPs product of Axigen serves as a viable all-in-one alternative to the high-end messaging and collaboration solutions available on the market. Our objective is to help service providers — by leveraging Axigen's flexibility — to bring to market services tailored to SMEs.

Additional Information

Learn more about Axigen for Service Providers here (http://www.axigen.com/mail-server/isp/).

Take the Axigen Admin Demo right now here (http://www.axigen.com/#product=webadmin).

Take the Axigen End User Demo right now here (http://www.axigen.com/#product=webmail).

Follow @Axigen on Twitter: http://twitter.com/axigen

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/axigenmessaging

Follow us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/gecad-technologies?trk=company_logo

Cristina Constantinescu

Head of Marketing

+40 21 303 2080

cristina.constantinescu@axigen.com
End
Source:
Email:***@axigen.com Email Verified
Tags:Mail Server Solution, Messaging Solution, Collaboration Software
Industry:Business
Location:Madrid - Madrid - Spain
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share