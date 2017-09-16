News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Axigen Messaging Launches Axigen Global Partner Program
Axigen Global Partner Program Designed to Enable Extraordinary Opportunities for Growth and Profitability Across the Messaging Market
Our channel philosophy is simple: We want to help you grow your business and share in each other's success.
"We work with a dynamic global network of partners that work closely with Axigen to ensure quality of service and add value to our end users. With that in mind we have created a new Global Partner Program and have placed it at the center of our company strategy and focus. Axigen is committed to its channel partner network." said Abi Vickram, Axigen VP of Global Sales.
GREAT time to become an Axigen partner!
In addition to a premium product, you'll find a program designed to help you grow your business.
How to Join?
If you are a value added reseller looking to maximize the growing opportunities in the messaging industry, look no further. We are committed to helping you grow your business. Our programs give you the tools and resources necessary to build your brand, generate more leads, and close more deals..
Contact us at partner.sales@
About Axigen Messaging
Axigen Messaging is an Independent Software Vendor – developer of the Axigen Mail Server, Calendaring and Collaboration solution. Since 2004, our start date, our policy is to continuously develop Axigen product at a pace that follows closely our customers' needs. Integrating wcj all modules in a robust messaging solution, Axigen is developed for demanding users, from small businesses to large service providers.
The Business Messaging edition focuses on the user experience of both the email end-user as well as for the system administrator. The all-inclusive solution providing full benefits of email communication and collaboration, integrated in a smart and secure mail server platform.
The Service Provider edition, the dedicated to SPs product of Axigen serves as a viable all-in-one alternative to the high-end messaging and collaboration solutions available on the market. Our objective is to help service providers — by leveraging Axigen's flexibility — to bring to market services tailored to SMEs.
Additional Information
Learn more about Axigen for Service Providers here (http://www.axigen.com/
Take the Axigen Admin Demo right now here (http://www.axigen.com/#
Take the Axigen End User Demo right now here (http://www.axigen.com/#
Follow @Axigen on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/
Cristina Constantinescu
Head of Marketing
+40 21 303 2080
cristina.constantinescu@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse