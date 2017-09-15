 
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles presents the 7th Annual On Location: The Los Angeles Video Project

The event takes place on Saturday, October 7th, 2017 at the historic Sunset Las Palmas Studios lot in Hollywood.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Filmmakers were challenged to create a short film under five minutes answering the question: What is your LA? Guests are invited to enjoy the premier screening of 26 finalist films, food by LA's legendary Pink's Hot Dogs (http://www.pinkshollywood.com/), complimentary drinks by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Karl Strauss (https://www.karlstrauss.com/%252522%252520%25255Ct%252520%252522_blank) Brewery, live performances, an awards ceremony and more.

The event is co-presented by KTLA and sponsored by the City of Los Angeles, LA City Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield and Mitch O'Farrell, Sunset Studios, Alternative Camera Rentals, Film LA, Cinelease SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Entertainment Partners, Mole Richardson, 21st Century Fox, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, and more.

Over $60,000 of cash and prizes will be awarded at the gala event. Prizes include a camera and lighting package from Alternative Camera Rentals, MovieMagic Scheduling and Budgeting software provided by Entertainment Partners, a 3 ton G&E Truck from Cinelease, and an on-air filmmaker ad on KTLA.

Some of the highlights include the filmmaking talents of Ian Rutherford an established location manager (LA LA Land, Terminator: Genisys), writer/director/actor Elaine Loh (NCIS: Los Angeles, Jane the Virgin, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia), visual effects editor Patrick W. Bramley (Westworld, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Batman v Superman), and indie writer/director Francisco Lorite from Spain (Don't Flinch, Cuco Gomez-Gomes is Dead!).

A full line-up of the films and finalist filmmakers is available below.

City of Angels - Jaffar Richardson

Best Friend - Directed by Cory Reeder

CITYlife - Directed by Ian Rutherford

The Angeleno Hunter - Directed by Elaine Loh

And I Was Young - Directed by Rachel Zhou

Trans-Mission.love - Directed by Fr3deR1cK Taylor

Los Angeles In Motion - Directed by David Jackson

A Santa Monica Story - Directed by Patrick W. Bramley

What Is Your LA? - Directed by Drake Ford

LA Awaits - Directed by Janna Macatangay

Morrow Heights - Directed by wcj Chelsea Woods

DTLA In Motion - Directed by Vadim Tereshchenko

Angel City - Directed by Francisco Lorite

Welcome Home - Directed by Mojo Tuheen, Katherine Kearns and Katie Lemon

PROGRESS - Directed by Kristen Hansen

Busy, Baby - Directed by Provvidenza Catalano

24 Hours In Los Angeles - Directed by Caleb des Cognets and Michael Izquierdo

Ghost Riding Trains - Directed by Cosmos Kiindarius

City of Love - Directed by Bonnie Suarez

My Los Angeles - Angel's View - Directed by Evan Thomas

Los Angeles, Be Kind - Directed by Joe Mackedanz

LA Promo Tour - Directed by Eddie Barber

This. Of View - Directed by Celine Bermejo

Yolandi's Los Angeles - Directed by Scott Gordon & Sherise Seven

LA, With Love - Directed by Ashleigh Coffelt

LA: Dream Chasers - Directed by Kalon Atkins

Additional event information and ticketing for the 2017 On Location: The Los Angeles Video Project can be found at www.nfmla.org/onlocation

Founded in 2007, NewFilmmakers Los Angeles is a 501c3 nonprofit film organization. NFMLA's programs annually serve approximately 25,000 patrons in the Greater Los Angeles area and has screened over 2,500 films from 75 countries, highlighting local and international talent that has been recognized everywhere from Sundance to the Oscars and had their work picked up for distribution by companies such as HBO, FOX, Disney, Focus Features, PBS, Showtime, and more.

