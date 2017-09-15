News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles presents the 7th Annual On Location: The Los Angeles Video Project
The event takes place on Saturday, October 7th, 2017 at the historic Sunset Las Palmas Studios lot in Hollywood.
The event is co-presented by KTLA and sponsored by the City of Los Angeles, LA City Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield and Mitch O'Farrell, Sunset Studios, Alternative Camera Rentals, Film LA, Cinelease SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Entertainment Partners, Mole Richardson, 21st Century Fox, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, and more.
Over $60,000 of cash and prizes will be awarded at the gala event. Prizes include a camera and lighting package from Alternative Camera Rentals, MovieMagic Scheduling and Budgeting software provided by Entertainment Partners, a 3 ton G&E Truck from Cinelease, and an on-air filmmaker ad on KTLA.
Some of the highlights include the filmmaking talents of Ian Rutherford an established location manager (LA LA Land, Terminator: Genisys), writer/director/
A full line-up of the films and finalist filmmakers is available below.
City of Angels - Jaffar Richardson
Best Friend - Directed by Cory Reeder
CITYlife - Directed by Ian Rutherford
The Angeleno Hunter - Directed by Elaine Loh
And I Was Young - Directed by Rachel Zhou
Trans-Mission.love - Directed by Fr3deR1cK Taylor
Los Angeles In Motion - Directed by David Jackson
A Santa Monica Story - Directed by Patrick W. Bramley
What Is Your LA? - Directed by Drake Ford
LA Awaits - Directed by Janna Macatangay
Morrow Heights - Directed by wcj Chelsea Woods
DTLA In Motion - Directed by Vadim Tereshchenko
Angel City - Directed by Francisco Lorite
Welcome Home - Directed by Mojo Tuheen, Katherine Kearns and Katie Lemon
PROGRESS - Directed by Kristen Hansen
Busy, Baby - Directed by Provvidenza Catalano
24 Hours In Los Angeles - Directed by Caleb des Cognets and Michael Izquierdo
Ghost Riding Trains - Directed by Cosmos Kiindarius
City of Love - Directed by Bonnie Suarez
My Los Angeles - Angel's View - Directed by Evan Thomas
Los Angeles, Be Kind - Directed by Joe Mackedanz
LA Promo Tour - Directed by Eddie Barber
This. Of View - Directed by Celine Bermejo
Yolandi's Los Angeles - Directed by Scott Gordon & Sherise Seven
LA, With Love - Directed by Ashleigh Coffelt
LA: Dream Chasers - Directed by Kalon Atkins
Additional event information and ticketing for the 2017 On Location: The Los Angeles Video Project can be found at www.nfmla.org/
Founded in 2007, NewFilmmakers Los Angeles is a 501c3 nonprofit film organization. NFMLA's programs annually serve approximately 25,000 patrons in the Greater Los Angeles area and has screened over 2,500 films from 75 countries, highlighting local and international talent that has been recognized everywhere from Sundance to the Oscars and had their work picked up for distribution by companies such as HBO, FOX, Disney, Focus Features, PBS, Showtime, and more.
Contact
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA)
***@nfmla.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse