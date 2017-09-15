News By Tag
Verrex Names John Allen as Boston Business Development Director
The global AV systems integrator taps market expert to lead new partner and client acquisition in the region
"John is a well-known and well-respected name in Boston", said Mr. Colarusso. "His wealth of experience, partner network, and knowledge of the market and its players will add to our growth. A background like John's, which includes structured cabling, construction, and communications, will no doubt be very relevant to the clients and partners we serve. I look forward to sharing our region's continued success with John."
Mr. Allen brings over 16 years of experience across IT, cabling, and construction specialties to Verrex. Career highlights include: Vice President of Business Development at K&M Communications;
"I am excited and humbled to join such a talented, driven, and dedicated team," said Mr. Allen. "The collaborative and innovative environment that is the hallmark of Verrex will bring out the best in me. Since the first time I walked in the door, I felt welcome and part of the Verrex family. I look forward to delivering this same experience to our clients and partners."
Mr. Allen joins Verrex's Boston office in Wilmington, MA. It is part of the company's global workplaces, which include Mountainside-
About Verrex
Founded in 1947, Verrex is a widely respected global AV solutions integrator and managed services provider with a superior approach to project and service execution that has clear advantages to clients. We embrace AV technology as a crucial part of workplace strategy ensuring clients thrive within evolving workforces and spaces. With offices in key corporate hubs supported by our five-continent allied network, Verrex's collaborative process succeeds across the globe delivering a deep bench of expertise and portfolio of consistent performance. Connect @ verrex.com for AV design/build solutions, technology adoption & support, and a quality-driven ethos that will benefit your organization.
