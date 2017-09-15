Verrex Names John Allen as Boston Business Development Director

The global AV systems integrator taps market expert to lead new partner and client acquisition in the region

Verrex Boston BD John Allen

Contact

Verrex

***@verrex.com Verrex

End

-- Verrex, the global provider of superior AV technology solutions and experiences announced that John Allen, RCDD, LEED GA, has joined the company as Business Development Director for the Boston region. Mr. Allen will drive new client acquisition as well as partner development for the 70-year-old AV systems integrator. He will focus on articulating Verrex's AV integration, managed services, AV-as-a-Service, and onsite staffing solutions to the Corporate market across verticals such as Finance, Legal, Bio Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Healthcare, and Boston's growing hi-tech sector. Mr. Allen will continue to grow Verrex's partner channel as a project resource for Construction & Construction Management, Project Management, Architect, Engineering, and AV Consulting firms throughout Boston. He joins a regional office led by General Manager, Shawn Colarusso, CTS."John is a well-known and well-respected name in Boston", said Mr. Colarusso. "His wealth of experience, partner network, and knowledge of the market and its players will add to our growth. A background like John's, which includes structured cabling, construction, and communications, will no doubt be very relevant to the clients and partners we serve. I look forward to sharing our region's continued success with John."Mr. Allen brings over 16 years of experience across IT, cabling, and construction specialties to Verrex. Career highlights include: Vice President of Business Development at K&M Communications;Northeast Regional Manager of General Cable Corporation;and Vice President of Sales of Spencer Communications. He holds the Registered Communications Distribution Designer (RCDD) certification through BICSI wcj (Building Industry Consulting Service International)and is a Certified LEED Green Associate."I am excited and humbled to join such a talented, driven, and dedicated team," said Mr. Allen. "The collaborative and innovative environment that is the hallmark of Verrex will bring out the best in me. Since the first time I walked in the door, I felt welcome and part of the Verrex family. I look forward to delivering this same experience to our clients and partners."Mr. Allen joins Verrex's Boston office in Wilmington, MA. It is part of the company's global workplaces, which include Mountainside-NJ, Houston, Cypress-CA, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.About VerrexFounded in 1947, Verrex is a widely respected global AV solutions integrator and managed services provider with a superior approach to project and service execution that has clear advantages to clients. We embrace AV technology as a crucial part of workplace strategy ensuring clients thrive within evolving workforces and spaces. With offices in key corporate hubs supported by our five-continent allied network, Verrex's collaborative process succeeds across the globe delivering a deep bench of expertise and portfolio of consistent performance. Connect @ verrex.com for AV design/build solutions, technology adoption & support, and a quality-driven ethos that will benefit your organization.