 
News By Tag
* Carlisle Auctions
* Fall Carlisle
* Carlisle Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carlisle
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615


Rare and Unique Rides Anchor Carlisle Auctions' Fall Carlisle Offering

Decades of Automotive History Available Over Three Days Starting September 28
 
 
Carlisle Auctions
Carlisle Auctions
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carlisle Auctions
Fall Carlisle
Carlisle Events

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Carlisle - Pennsylvania - US

CARLISLE, Pa. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- After a massively successful three-day offering as part of Spring Carlisle earlier in 2017, the Carlisle Auctions team returns to action for its second three-day event of the year; this time at Fall Carlisle.  The weekend auction excitement commences September 28 at the Carlisle Expo Center and includes 450+ lots, including rare muscle, elegant classics, a unique motorcycle and more.  The auction, while very much a stand alone, must attend event, also runs concurrent with Fall Carlisle (September 27-October 1), taking place at the neighboring Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.  All told, nearly 100,000 guests will converge on central Pennsylvania to buy, sell and trade all things automotive!

With so much history available for sale to the highest bidder, the chance to buy and sell with Carlisle Auctions is at an all-time high.  Available consignment opportunities have sold out and those looking to bid and buy have pre-registered to do so at a record pace.  By the time it all starts on the 28th, an unmatched energy will be felt by all at the expo center.

But…what makes this offering different than its predecessors?  Could it be the quality of car/truck available?  Yes!  How about the varying types of history available too?  Yes!  How about the fact that the customer first nature of the Carlisle Auctions team makes everyone feel like a member of the family rather than just a bidder number?  Also true!  The bottom line – people flock to Carlisle Auctions for the live entertainment, the automotive history and the chance to own their first or next classic.

As for the aforementioned consignments, it's truly impossible to recognize everyone, but a few do stand head and shoulders above the rest.  Two of the top options for this year's auction couldn't be more different, yet equally desirable.  With the new Ford GT coming onto the market very soon, a piece of GT history is available via a low mileage 2006 Ford GT.  In addition, available at NO RESERVE, Carlisle Auctions is excited to announce the inclusion of a 2012 Confederate x132 Hellcat Motorcycle.  This particular bike is actually prototype #1, making it ultra-rare.

Along with those two, Carlisle Auctions features a variety of high quality consignments, wcj with auctions getting better each time around.  Additional consignments include a 2003 Shelby CSX Cobra, 1956 Austin Healy 100-4, 1939 Ford Restomod, 1969 Dodge Charger R/T, 1953 Buick Skylark and more!  Plus, ALL NEW for Fall 2017, specialty hours.  These hours Chevrolet on Thursday (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), Ford on Friday (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) and all things truck on Saturday (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) as the auction wraps up!

Combine all that with its success FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee (for vehicles 25 years or older) and everything is lining up nicely for what promises to be another successful weekend.

Complete details on Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400.  On the web are links and information for becoming a bidder, a link to buy spectator tickets, consigning a vehicle to a future auction and a photo gallery of most of the vehicles that are consigned to the auction.

Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carlisleevents.com
Posted By:***@carlisleevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Carlisle Auctions, Fall Carlisle, Carlisle Events
Industry:Automotive
Location:Carlisle - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carlisle Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share