Rare and Unique Rides Anchor Carlisle Auctions' Fall Carlisle Offering
Decades of Automotive History Available Over Three Days Starting September 28
With so much history available for sale to the highest bidder, the chance to buy and sell with Carlisle Auctions is at an all-time high. Available consignment opportunities have sold out and those looking to bid and buy have pre-registered to do so at a record pace. By the time it all starts on the 28th, an unmatched energy will be felt by all at the expo center.
But…what makes this offering different than its predecessors?
As for the aforementioned consignments, it's truly impossible to recognize everyone, but a few do stand head and shoulders above the rest. Two of the top options for this year's auction couldn't be more different, yet equally desirable. With the new Ford GT coming onto the market very soon, a piece of GT history is available via a low mileage 2006 Ford GT. In addition, available at NO RESERVE, Carlisle Auctions is excited to announce the inclusion of a 2012 Confederate x132 Hellcat Motorcycle. This particular bike is actually prototype #1, making it ultra-rare.
Along with those two, Carlisle Auctions features a variety of high quality consignments, wcj with auctions getting better each time around. Additional consignments include a 2003 Shelby CSX Cobra, 1956 Austin Healy 100-4, 1939 Ford Restomod, 1969 Dodge Charger R/T, 1953 Buick Skylark and more! Plus, ALL NEW for Fall 2017, specialty hours. These hours Chevrolet on Thursday (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), Ford on Friday (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) and all things truck on Saturday (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) as the auction wraps up!
Combine all that with its success FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee (for vehicles 25 years or older) and everything is lining up nicely for what promises to be another successful weekend.
Complete details on Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400. On the web are links and information for becoming a bidder, a link to buy spectator tickets, consigning a vehicle to a future auction and a photo gallery of most of the vehicles that are consigned to the auction.
Michael Garland
Michael Garland
