Fleep launches paid subscription, offering admin control to organisations
This week sees Fleep enhance its free project based communication solution by rolling out "Fleep for Business" as a paid subscription.
For those unfamiliar with Fleep: allowing users to message, collaborate and assign tasks within teams and project groups made up of any other Fleep user, is a key differentiator to other players in the field. It means that Fleep already offers the "cross-organizational teams" feature so sought after amongst their peers.
The free version of Fleep has always been designed for individual professionals. Fleep for Business now allows paying organisations all the functionality of the free version plus administrative control over accounts, membership and settings of conversations and teams.
With digital transformation already playing an influential role across all industries, a marketing team within an organisation for wcj example might be using Fleep to reduce annoying "reply to all" emails, keep track of relevant ideas, brainstormings and tasks for both internal team members and their external agencies and partners.
With Fleep for Business this same team would also have full control over their company's Fleep content. The subscription is priced at 5 EUR per user per month when paid annually.
"Launching a paid tier allows us to build a sustainable business model and continue to deliver the best messaging solution we can to our users" explains Henn Ruukel CEO and founder of fleep. "We are thrilled to announce the next step in our mission to radically improve how people manage their work conversations, tasks and emails"
Devin de Frisco from Oxide Network whose team is one of the pioneers of Fleep for Business said, "While our team has been very dependable and trustworthy regarding staying organized in Fleep, centralized administrative control is a feature we have wanted for quite some time now. The feature gives us peace of mind that accidental history disclosures and unauthorized configuration changes are a thing of the past.
Also, seeing our own logo in the Fleep client is awesome!"
About Fleep
Fleep combines messaging with lightweight collaborative tools and allows communication across multiple teams and organisations, with a vision to radically change the way people work together. Fleep is funded by angel investors in Estonia and the UK and was founded in Estonia in 2012 by ex-Skype engineers leveraging their combined experience to develop a service used by project teams across the globe. For more information visit www.fleep.io
