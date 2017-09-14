 
September 2017





Excelize announces opening of their new office in California

Excelize Software Pvt. Ltd announced the opening of their new office in Costa Mesa, California. The company which is India's premier service provider of BIM services and MEP design support services aims to strengthen its support base in the USA.
 
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- India based Architectural services firm, Excelize Software Pvt Ltd in a bid to establish its presence in the North American region, launched its new office at 575, Anton Blvd. Costa Mesa, California 92626. The company which is a major player in the building information modeling services and MEP design support services will look to consolidate its position in the region. The Managing Director Mr. Pratap Dhopte and General Manager Projects Mr. Tushar Kulkarni inaugurated the new office. On this occasion, Mr. Pratap provided insights into the future plans of the company – "We are a world class BIM MEP service provider and we are working with a lot of Architectural Firms and Contractors based in the USA. This office will plug the gap between complete offshore operations and direct client engagement. Also it improves quality of delivery and loss of time due to the time zone difference. We will stay equally cost-effective while delivering higher quality and quicker turnaround. "

Excelize Software Pvt Ltd has its headquarters at Aurangabad, India with over 75 highly skilled employees, modern infrastructure and an efficient quality process. The team comprises of Architects, Civil Engineers and Mechanical Engineers and it has a few large infrastructure projects in its portfolio like International Airport, Metro Train Project, Convention Center, Commercial and Residential projects. The company has been one of the most reliable partners for major US companies in the architectural, engineering and construction segment. Mr. Tushar who is heading the new office operations was of the view that this move will result into more business for the company and wcj higher client satisfaction. "Our priority is client satisfaction and providing them a 24x7 support service will help us achieve it. We have a strong team in India and our portfolio showcases that. We are thankful to our clients and this is a step in the right direction looking at the global business scenario."

The company's management team has extensive knowledge of working in the US before starting up of Excelize in 2004. It also has strong presence in the MENA region and domestic Indian market. For more information Visit our website http://www.excelize.com or contact us http://excelize.com/contact-us

Contact
Excelize Software Pvt. Ltd
Jigar Shah
+91-240-2472540
jigar@excelize.com
