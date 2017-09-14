News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Excelize announces opening of their new office in California
Excelize Software Pvt. Ltd announced the opening of their new office in Costa Mesa, California. The company which is India's premier service provider of BIM services and MEP design support services aims to strengthen its support base in the USA.
Excelize Software Pvt Ltd has its headquarters at Aurangabad, India with over 75 highly skilled employees, modern infrastructure and an efficient quality process. The team comprises of Architects, Civil Engineers and Mechanical Engineers and it has a few large infrastructure projects in its portfolio like International Airport, Metro Train Project, Convention Center, Commercial and Residential projects. The company has been one of the most reliable partners for major US companies in the architectural, engineering and construction segment. Mr. Tushar who is heading the new office operations was of the view that this move will result into more business for the company and wcj higher client satisfaction. "Our priority is client satisfaction and providing them a 24x7 support service will help us achieve it. We have a strong team in India and our portfolio showcases that. We are thankful to our clients and this is a step in the right direction looking at the global business scenario."
The company's management team has extensive knowledge of working in the US before starting up of Excelize in 2004. It also has strong presence in the MENA region and domestic Indian market. For more information Visit our website http://www.excelize.com or contact us http://excelize.com/
Contact
Excelize Software Pvt. Ltd
Jigar Shah
+91-240-2472540
jigar@excelize.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse