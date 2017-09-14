

Lily Jay: the Gold Coast woman with a huge hit on her hands lily jay in the studio with xy latu COOLANGATTA, Australia - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Xy Latu, Finalist from X Factor Australia, has taken to social media to show his support for Aussies Next Hit



Xy met Lily at this weeks interview calling her, "Australia's Next Big Thing". Xy found this Hidden Talent while browsing profiles on Instagram when he came across Lily's. He reached out straight away to explore!



has been in the Entertainment industry for almost a decade now but she has finally caught a break in the Music Industry releasing her first single "Renovate" which came in at number two in the Hottest 100. wcj Lily has starred in Live Shows such as the hit Musical "Chicago" and Tony Award Winning Show "Hairspray".



"Now, after 5 Years break, she has exploded Hitting #1 in Australia. A RnB/Pop blend, I could not be happier for her," Xy further wrote.



Lily (https://lilyjay.com.au/) responded swiftly saying, "Xy, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for appreciating my music."



It seems that Xy is currently in the country as he tweeted nine hours ago that he had just met Lily. Lily is currently preparing to tour around the country for appearances and is set to play in Brisbane next week.



