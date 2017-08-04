

The Hit Music Factory Announces New Single Renovate By Lily Jay The Hit Music Factory working closely with Sony Music is thrilled to announce the up and coming release of the New single from Lily Jay, Renovate, set to release and be available on iTunes, Apple Play, Youtube, Spotify. 1 2 3 4 5 Lily Jay on set for music clip Renovate Lily Jay blue eyed beauty lily jay on set for music clip Renovate Lily jay on set for music clip Renovate lily jay on set for music clip Renovate GOLD COAST, Australia - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Renovate is a Pop & RnB genre also featuring Australian Rapper and song writer Mazuradi.



Co-written by Mazuradi & XY LATU finalist from X factor, Renovatesamples a generic pop hit feel on its Versus, but spiritually, the track is closer to Beyonces hit tack 7/11. The lyrics convey a similar message to The pussy cat dolls hit song "Dont Ya".



is an Internationally renowned Singer, dancer, Model and social media sensation who has grown popular on Instagram ( for posting lifestyle and fashion photos. Her account has earned more than 300,000 followers since its inception. Lily has starred in Live Shows such as the hit Musical "Chicago" and Tony Award Winning Show "Hairspray" and featured as a finalist in the popular TV show SO You Think You Can Dance.



The video is directed by Tim Carr who works closely with Universal Studios and Director Shanon Hound sound and the team. Firstly you find Lily stepping out of her brand new red Ferrari California surrounded by many beautiful woman dancing and partying. The clip is shot in various different scenes including "Truth Night Club" in surfers Paradise and the beautiful gold coast skyline and cost line.



Producers have not spared a cent with the Music Video showcasing over



1 million dollars worth of cars including the new Convertible Ferrari California. Lily is seen Dressed in various tight Outfits and very flattering knee high boots with many outfit changes throughout.



Hit music Studios, Sony Music and Fans have declared Renovate as the Potential Song of Spring in Australia. Set to release October 2017.



Media Contact

Lily Jay Management

The Hit Music Factory

support@lilyjay.com.au



