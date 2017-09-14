News By Tag
Jobber Group Hosts Denver Startup Week Panel
As part of the Growth Track of Denver Startup Week, Jobber Group will host an Employee Engagement Panel
The panel will be moderated by Jobber Group Founder & CEO, Joe Thurman and panel members include Craig Smith, President and COO of HomeAdvisor, Noël Mink, Manager of Human Resources Operations at City of Aurora, Anne Rooney McCord, Vice President, Human Resources of Peak 10 + ViaWest, and Rob Dravenstott, SVP and CIO at DISH Network.
The panel will share insights and best practices around employee engagement and encourage attendees to collect data around engagement, performance and hiring to propel companies forward.
"Data is an important part of every company, and we believe it needs to be included in the hiring process. The 'right fit' employee is more than a feeling, and we are on the forefront of correlating top performers and candidates to take the feelings out of hiring," shares wcj Joe Thurman. "I'm eager to provoke the conversation from our panel members, who represent different industries and encounter different obstacles, on how they are solving their talent concerns."
The 6th annual Denver Startup Week is a unique free event of more than 350 programs and sessions from Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29 around the Downtown Denver area. The daily programming consists of six tracks, oriented towards critical functional roles among companies. Registration for all sessions, events and pitches is open at http://DenverStartupWeek.org.
About Jobber Group
We believe the core of every smart company is the power of human ingenuity. The ability to connect the dots between the goals of the organization and the brainpower it needs to succeed is the most important strategy a company can implement. Companies need people who understand and embrace the elements and traits that align with the organization's business goals to empower the employees to rapidly adapt to changing factors and markets. Visit www.jobbergroup.com or contact us to learn more.
Nikki Bakken
***@jobbergroup.com
