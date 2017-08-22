News By Tag
Jobber Group's Persona Platform is Catching Eyes of Top Executives, Thought Leaders and Investors
Talent Tech Labs, a community focused on the discovery and validation of emerging talent acquisition technologies, invited Jobber Group to virtually present their new Persona Platform that operationalizes persona and data-driven validation for candidates during the hiring process. The anonymous Talent Tech Labs panel of experts and investors in the HR and talent acquisition space had the following to say about the Persona Platform:
"This product could be applied to many disciplines, or really any company that needs to hire," anonymous Analyst of Talent Tech Labs.
"Brilliant technology, I think what [Jobber Group] is doing is fascinating. Once they are able to integrate with current ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) it will be a game changer," anonymous Solutions Consultant of Talent Tech Labs.
"Could also be used in employee development and coaching," Partner, Office Leader of Talent Tech Labs.
The recently built PaaS digitally delivers the proprietary persona-based methodology across organizations. Persona-based hiring identifies the key traits or elements of top performers within an organization. The Jobber Group Persona Platform aligns all hiring managers on a digital portal from which to ask the same persona-focused questions. Each hiring manager can then score their candidates on their match with each of those persona elements. The result is a percentage match to the discipline Persona that can drive a hiring decision in the right direction. The higher the percentage match, the more likely that candidate will succeed in that organization. For example, the top sales representatives in a company will go through the Jobber Group proprietary process to determine what persona trait elements they possess. Then the platform, customized with questions and indicators developed for each persona element, measures future candidates on their likelihood of success in the sales role.
"We started out as a services company. Our executive clients are the ones who pushed for a way to measure and validate persona match in candidates across their organizations,"
In addition, this methodology and technology is quickly catching the eye of industrial psychologists who have been talking to the Jobber team about scientific validation of the methodology. Jobber Group is currently forming an Academic Advisory Team with psychologists from across the U.S. and the world.
Jobber Group continues to push forward as a hybrid services and platform company, preparing to raise money in anticipation of a rapid growth year in 2018.
About Jobber Group
We believe the core of every smart company is the power of human ingenuity. The ability to connect the dots between the goals of the organization and the brainpower it needs to succeed is the most important strategy a company can implement. Companies need people who understand and embrace the elements and traits that align with the organization's business goals to empower the employees to rapidly adapt to changing factors and markets. Visit http://www.jobbergroup.com or contact us to learn more.
