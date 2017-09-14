 
News By Tag
* Maple Rum
* American Made
* Craft Distillery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jeffersonville
  Vermont
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

Smugglers' Notch Distillery Announces Upcoming Launch of Their New Maple Rum

A Sweet Success for this Family-Owned Vermont Craft Distillery
 
 
Limited Edition Maple Rum!
Limited Edition Maple Rum!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Maple Rum
American Made
Craft Distillery

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Jeffersonville - Vermont - US

Subject:
Features

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Just in time for the autumnal equinox, Smugglers' Notch Distillery introduces the upcoming limited release of their newest product, Maple Rum, on September 22, 2017. An award-winning, family-owned Vermont distillery since 2006, Smugglers' Notch Distillery is nestled in the heart of Vermont's ski country. Holding fast to Vermont values and using only the finest, freshest ingredients along with pure Vermont spring water, Smugglers' Notch Distillery has once again crafted a spirit to delight even the most discerning palate.

The alchemy of a father/son dream brings you Smugglers' Notch Distillery's Maple Rum, a trifecta barrel aged rum. Maple Rum is made with Vermont spring water and molasses and is wcj aged 3 years in charred white oak barrels, 2 years in Smugglers' Notch Distillery award-winning straight bourbon barrels, and 1 year in their 100% pure Vermont maple syrup bourbon barrels. This unique rum has a delicate maple nose, complex whiskey overtones, and a sweet/smooth finish.

As with all the spirits produced by Smugglers' Notch Distillery, they take pride in the quality and craftsmanship of this Maple Rum. Whether you're a seasoned mixologist or pouring your own, drinking it straight or over ice, you'll enjoy this Maple Rum to the last drop.

About Smugglers' Notch Distillery: Smugglers' Notch Distillery offers extraordinary small batch, American-made spirits that have received accolades from both beverage industry connoisseurs and hundreds of fans alike. Since launching their flagship Double Gold award-winning Vodka back in 2010, they have gone on to craft several award-winning spirits including two types of Gin, a Bourbon Barrel Aged Rum, Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Maple Bourbon and a Wheat Whiskey. They have also had two limited releases, Rye and Dead Buck Whiskey. Visit them in Jeffersonville, VT at the distillery or at one of their Vermont tasting rooms to sample their products and hear more about their story. Find more info at http://www.smugglersnotchdistillery.com

End
Source:Smugglers' Notch Distillery, LLC
Email:***@smugglersnotchdistillery.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share