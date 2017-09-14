News By Tag
Smugglers' Notch Distillery Announces Upcoming Launch of Their New Maple Rum
A Sweet Success for this Family-Owned Vermont Craft Distillery
The alchemy of a father/son dream brings you Smugglers' Notch Distillery's Maple Rum, a trifecta barrel aged rum. Maple Rum is made with Vermont spring water and molasses and is wcj aged 3 years in charred white oak barrels, 2 years in Smugglers' Notch Distillery award-winning straight bourbon barrels, and 1 year in their 100% pure Vermont maple syrup bourbon barrels. This unique rum has a delicate maple nose, complex whiskey overtones, and a sweet/smooth finish.
As with all the spirits produced by Smugglers' Notch Distillery, they take pride in the quality and craftsmanship of this Maple Rum. Whether you're a seasoned mixologist or pouring your own, drinking it straight or over ice, you'll enjoy this Maple Rum to the last drop.
About Smugglers' Notch Distillery: Smugglers' Notch Distillery offers extraordinary small batch, American-made spirits that have received accolades from both beverage industry connoisseurs and hundreds of fans alike. Since launching their flagship Double Gold award-winning Vodka back in 2010, they have gone on to craft several award-winning spirits including two types of Gin, a Bourbon Barrel Aged Rum, Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Maple Bourbon and a Wheat Whiskey. They have also had two limited releases, Rye and Dead Buck Whiskey. Visit them in Jeffersonville, VT at the distillery or at one of their Vermont tasting rooms to sample their products and hear more about their story. Find more info at http://www.smugglersnotchdistillery.com
