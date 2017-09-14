News By Tag
YesterLand Farm Celebrating Grand Reopening on September 23rd!
Fall Festival and Fright Farm are Sure to Delight with Pumpkins, a Corn Maze, and Loads of Outdoor Activities!
"So many people lost so much and some lost their lives", Chuck Bozeman said. "We had an opportunity to rebuild and even make things bigger and better."
New this year is a section of the farm called "Twister Town". This Wizard of Oz inspired town will include a country store, old time photos, and a place for Santa to call home during Christmas. Other new attractions include: The Candy Cabin – a old fashion sweet shop offering home-made fudge, and The Shindig Shanty Stage - where live performances will occur throughout the season.
Returning this Fall is the ever-popular corn maze and pumpkin patch along with over 30 other attractions that include vintage rides, roller coasters, train and wagon rides, and YesterLand Zoo featuring a baby farm animal section.
After dark, the farm transforms to the wcj spooky Fright Farm with a Creepy Corn Maze, Vertigo Vortex, Zombie Paintball, and even a Horrid Hayride. Each Saturday of the season ends with a spectacular fireworks celebration over the farm.
Guests can save by purchasing tickets online. Fall Festival begins September 23rd and will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through November 5th in addition to Friday nights in October. YesterLand Farm is open October Fridays 6pm to 10pm, Saturdays 10am to 10pm and Sundays Noon to 6pm.
For more information go to http://www.yesterlandfarm.com.
YesterLand Farm
