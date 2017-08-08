News By Tag
Bouncing Back from the Twister of 2017
YesterLand Farm is Set for its Biggest and Best Fall Festival Ever!
With East Texas Pride and determination, they rolled up their sleeves and worked hard to repair and rebuild their nostalgic wonderland. YesterLand Farm now has a transformed look and includes a new section of the farm called Twister Town, a testament to their can-do attitude and faith in sunnier days ahead.
The farmers are celebrating with a Grand Reopening this fall! Fall Festival will be on weekends from September 23rd through November 5th, with Pre-season Summer Sizzler Tickets on sale online from August 15th through August 31st. These tickets will offer the very best prices of the Fall Festival Season. After the Summer Sizzler Sale is done, purchasing tickets online will offer a savings from gate prices!
Fall Festival at YesterLand Farm is the perfect place for outdoor fall family fun! This year, guests will be greeted with new attractions and activities, like the Candy Cabin and Old Time Photos. Farm animals will fill guests with delight and nostalgic amusement rides will keep everyone laughing! Throughout the farm, charming pumpkin patches will provide an abundance of seasonal photo opportunities, and the giant corn maze made of over 3 acres of corn will test everyone's sense of direction. Guests can chill out with Concerts by the Pond, watch one-of-a-kind pig races, or gather all the candy possible after the candy canon blasts off! Saturday nights will even close out with fantastic fireworks!
In April, as the tornado swirled overhead, owner, Kama Bozeman, quietly sang," I've got that joy, joy, joy, joy, down in my heart…I've got the love of Jesus down in my heart…" These words and her faith brought her comfort when the tornado hit their precious farm. No doubt, she and her husband and fellow owner, Chuck Bozeman, are filled with joy to be able to open the gates and welcome the folks of East Texas once again for some fall fun. From lemons to lemonade, they will gladly serve their guests one sweet experience – a Texas FARMily tradition!
For more information, you can go to http://www.yesterlandfarm.com.
YesterLand Farm
