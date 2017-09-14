News By Tag
How to Design Cooling Systems using Next Generation, Eco Friendly Refrigerants
Overview of various methods used to mitigate these technical challenges as well as a look at the some of the HVAC and refrigeration hardware and safety technologies required to handle these new refrigerants
Sensata Technologies, one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions, today announced the availability of a new white paper to help manufacturers of HVAC and cooling systems design next generation solutions that can take advantage of "green" refrigerants that do not adversely impact the environment.
This means replacing refrigerants that can damage the atmosphere and deplete the ozone layer with natural refrigerants that do not negatively impact our environment. This includes new hydrocarbon refrigerants such as R290, R600a, R32, as well as CO2 and Ammonia. Given the changes in refrigerants being used around the world, it is clear that natural refrigerants are important to the future landscape of the HVAC industry.
However, these emerging refrigerants come with a variety of challenges such as extreme high pressures, extreme corrosiveness, and flammability.
Titled "How to Solve the Challenges of Using Natural Refrigerants in Cooling System Design", this new Sensata white paper provides an overview of various methods used to mitigate these technical challenges as well as a look at the some of the HVAC and refrigeration wcj hardware and safety technologies required to handle these new refrigerants, especially pressure switches and pressure sensors.
"Component manufacturers must meet the design challenges posed by these non-synthetic refrigerants to optimize safety and efficiency,"
The new Sensata white paper is available as a free download at www2.sensata.com/
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in thirteen countries. Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.
