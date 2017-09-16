Country(s)
Industry News
CDA JumpStart Support Program Provides Help to CDA Students
WASHINGTON - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council for Professional Recognition (the Council) and TIPS for Child Care Institute, Inc., a vocational institute for early learning practitioners, have formed an alliance to provide the CDA JumpStart Support Program targeted to CDA candidates. The curriculum for this program supports the CDA training and competency requirements needed to work with young children from birth through five in a variety of settings and follow the Council's Eight Subject Areas and the thirteen functional areas.
"What's great about this partnership with TIPS for Child Care Institute Inc. is that they provide the necessary 120 hours of educational training that CDA candidates can use towards their credentials,"
The CDA JumpStart Support Program wcj features weekly in-person courses as well as online classes that help prepare students for the CDA examination and assists them with their CDA applications. For candidates pursuing a higher education degree, there are now available courses as part of the program that can count towards earning a total of 6 college credit hours.
# # #
ABOUT THE COUNCIL FOR PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION
The Council for Professional Recognition promotes improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings – Head Start, pre-k, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. As a non-profit agency, the Council sets policies and procedures for assessment and credentialing, publishes the industry leading training books and workbooks, including its CDA Competency Standards and Essentials textbook and workbook (2nd edition). www.cdacouncil.org
ABOUT TIPS FOR CHILD CARE INSTITUTE, INC.
TIPS for Child Care Institute, Inc. seeks to foster the development of our adult learners throughout their entire education. Our teaching community is made up of a group of talented and creative professionals, who are passionate about creating the best Early Childhood Vocational School with a focus on Praxis Based strategies. TIPS for Child Care Institute, Inc. offers the tools and support necessary for our adult learners to reach their full potential. We adopt and implement the use of research and evidence based course and framework into every instructional package.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse