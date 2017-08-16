Country(s)
MiAEYC Supports Credit-Bearing CDA Training through T.E.A.C.H
WASHINGTON - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council for Professional Recognition (the Council) and the Michigan Association for the Education of Young Children (MiAEYC) are collaborating to promote the professional development of early childhood educators throughout the state of Michigan. One of MiAEYC's initiatives is to support state colleges and universities offering courses that meet the CDA training requirements in coordination with the T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood® Michigan scholarship program.
The scholarship offers learning opportunities for child care center teaching staff, preschool teachers, family child care providers, group home owners, center directors, administrators, and early childhood support professionals to meet their professional development goals, while continuing their current employment in an early childhood focused organization.
"One of the important outcomes of this partnership with MiAEYC will be to bring forth training that works with all Michigan colleges and universities in support of meeting educational requirements for CDA candidates,"
Both organizations will work together to ensure the courses offered to early childhood educators support the CDA's Eight Subject areas and 13 functional areas. The Council and MiAEYC will also create co-branded webinars geared towards professional development and basic requirements to obtain the CDA credential.
ABOUT THE COUNCIL FOR PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION
The Council for Professional Recognition promotes improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings – Head Start, pre-k, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. As a non-profit agency, the Council sets policies and procedures for assessment and credentialing, publishes the industry leading training books and workbooks, including its CDA Competency Standards and Essentials textbook and workbook (2nd edition). www.cdacouncil.org
ABOUT THE MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE EDUCATION OF YOUNG CHILDREN
The Michigan Association for the Education of Young Childrenis committed to improving the education and welfare of children from birth through age eight. MIAEYC works for young children, their families, and early childhood professionals. MIAEYC supports the professional development of its members through quality training, materials and services.
