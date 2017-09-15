News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hyperapptive, Inc. Launches Social Video Alarm Clock App WakeMe
Wake up to personalized videos from your friends and family each morning
When setting an alarm on WakeMe, the user not only selects the time and date, but also the reason why the alarm is being set as well as which WakeMe friends the user wants to invite to the alarm. The invited friends are notified of the user's request and can record a 15-second video to send to the alarm or send an existing video from the camera roll or photo gallery. When the user's alarm goes off, any videos that have been received will play as the alarm. The content of these videos is unknown until the alarm triggers to create a sense of surprise and anticipation.
"This is an exciting time to be releasing WakeMe with the school year just beginning," says Chris Janowski, cofounder of WakeMe. "We wanted to make an alarm that people genuinely looked forward to waking up to. We designed WakeMe for the wcj "Like" and "Share" millennial generation by bringing the social video aspect from Snapchat and Instagram to your alarm clock. WakeMe will keep you connected with your loved ones, motivated to get your butt out of bed, or reminded to get something done. We believe WakeMe will bring the alarm clock into the 21st century and it's only going to get better."
For more information about WakeMe, visit https://wakemealarm.com/
Contact
Craig Simms
***@hyperapptive.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse