-- Available today for iOS 11 and Android devices, Hyperapptive, Inc.'s social video alarm clock appoffers a new experience for everyone who has a difficult time waking up in the morning.allows a user's friends and family to send personalized 15-second videos that play when the user's alarm goes off.aims to keep users socially connected with the people they care about and motivate them to start their day in a positive way.When setting an alarm on, the user not only selects the time and date, but also the reason why the alarm is being set as well as whichfriends the user wants to invite to the alarm. The invited friends are notified of the user's request and can record a 15-second video to send to the alarm or send an existing video from the camera roll or photo gallery. When the user's alarm goes off, any videos that have been received will play as the alarm. The content of these videos is unknown until the alarm triggers to create a sense of surprise and anticipation."This is an exciting time to be releasingwith the school year just beginning," says Chris Janowski, cofounder of. "We wanted to make an alarm that people genuinely looked forward to waking up to. We designedfor the wcj "Like" and "Share" millennial generation by bringing the social video aspect from Snapchat and Instagram to your alarm clock.will keep you connected with your loved ones, motivated to get your butt out of bed, or reminded to get something done. We believewill bring the alarm clock into the 21st century and it's only going to get better."For more information about, visit https://wakemealarm.com/