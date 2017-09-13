News By Tag
Yours Humanly Break a Sweat for Education 5K Run & Walk, October 8 at Heather Farm Park
Presented by Kevin J. Hennessy|Farmers Insurance, the Break a Sweat for Education® 5K Run & Walk and FREE Kids Fun Run funds local and global educational programs for underprivileged children.
All paid 5K run registrants receive a race t-shirt and a 5K finisher medal, and all Kids Fun Run registrants (age 10 and younger) receive a finisher medal. Trophies for the chip-timed 5K run are awarded to the top three overall male and female 5K run finishers, and to the top three male and female 5K run finishers in each age group: 15 and under, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+. Returning this year is the virtual run component of the event, in which registrants participate as virtual runners, running their own 5K course wherever they happen to be in the United States.
For more details, course map, and registration, visit http://yourshumanlyrun.com.
Sign-in begins at 8am; awards and raffle draw end by 11am. Opening ceremonies kickoff with the Northgate High School Madrigals, who will sing the National Anthem A cappella. Festivities also include music, face painting, exhibitors, a bounce house, and a balloon artist. During the awards ceremony, Caden Morrow, 7, of Orinda, will be recognized as a 2017 recipient of the Yours Humanly Children Have the Power to Empower Award for his outstanding act of goodness raising funds for Haiti's orphans. Trudy Triner, president of the Rotary Club of Walnut Creek, will present the award to Morrow.
"This event is an excellent opportunity for people to come together to help raise money and awareness for a great cause, and we are so heartened every year to see the amazing number of families and friends who make this a shared experience to help children who so desperately need our help," says Sunny Singh, founder and executive director of Yours Humanly. "We truly change lives when we educate children. This race—this event—rewards people on so many levels, and we welcome all to join us on this journey to help wcj children achieve better, brighter futures."
Capital One is the Gold Sponsor for this year's Break a Sweat for Education 5K race. Heather Farm Park is located at 301 N. San Carlos Drive, Walnut Creek. For more information, visit http://YoursHumanly.org
About Yours Humanly
Yours Humanly, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Northern California, funds local, national, and international efforts to provide underprivileged children in underserved communities access to quality education. The organization is committed to empowering all children, regardless of their age, gender, race, color, ethnicity, caste, religion, national origin, and physical, mental, or financial abilities, with education from credible institutions that lifts them out of poverty, prostitution, child labor, and other challenging situations. By doing so, Yours Humanly changes the lives of children forever, empowering them to achieve better, brighter futures, while instilling in them confidence and self-esteem.
Contact
Yours Humanly
***@yourshumanly.org
