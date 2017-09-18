Baseball is Our Game Too: Asian and Asian Pacific Americans in Major League Baseball "Asian and Asian Pacific-American baseball pioneers and heroes have their stories told." 9781943904112 ATLANTA - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Baseball helped change the racial landscape because it not only reached across continents, it opened doors for adversity. The day Jackie Robinson entered the league, scouts set forth to recruit the best players, regardless of ethnic origin. And the recruiting success is reflected in multiple players reflecting the ethnic makeup of America.



"…the heroic story of baseball legend Jackie Robinson breaking the 'color barrier' of baseball in 1947 is well-known… the story of the struggle for inclusion by Asian and Asian Pacific-American baseball players is… with its own pioneers and heroes…" says Dr. Billy W. Simpson. Inclusion in history matters to all on America's summer past time. This unique story shares thrills and insight on the struggle to equality and reveals the avenues baseball moguls used to recruit Asians and Asian Pacific Islanders for the game.



OUR GAME TOO: Asian Pacific Americans in Major League Baseball targets millions of baseball fans around the world who will be captivated by what has, until now, been somewhat "invisible" in baseball literature. OUR GAME TOO provides a thought-provoking look into the history of Asians and Asian Pacific-Americans in Major League baseball through anecdotes, stories, and narrative timelines.



This rich history is full of fascinating and heroic stories. OUR GAME TOO: Asian Pacific Americans in Major League Baseball ISBN: 978-1-943904- 11-5 releases September 20, 2017 everywhere books are sold.



September 23, 2017 authors Billy and Jennifer Simpson will autograph OUR GAME TOO: Asian Pacific Americans in Major League Baseball wcj at the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Museum, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202.



September 30, 2017 there is a book signing event for Our Game Too; Asian Pacific Americans in Major League Baseball at the Josepth-Beth Booksellers, The Mall at Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green Cir b1, Lexington, KY 40503



About the Authors:



Bill, a teacher and professor, has been a lifelong baseball fan and player. His favorite baseball experiences are coaching his son's baseball teams and playing at MLB Baseball Fantasy Camps.



Jennifer is a professor, and researcher. Her favorite baseball experiences are when she is cheering for her son and husband. Jennifer, Bill, and Jack reside in Kentucky.



