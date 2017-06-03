PTSD and A Loving Relationship

Country(s)
Elevation Book Publishing Debuted Crossed Expectations at Book Expo of America
"Crossed Expectations is Lonz Cook's best book yet. In this third installment of the series, Cook pulls together a unique ensemble of characters for a thrilling tale. Fast-paced individual stories weave together for heart-pounding twists and turns." Savannah Andrews
Rodney and Lorenz continue their struggle after - Good Guys Finish Last and When Love Evolves.
Simone and Sabrina Willingham pursue their quest with twisting daggers of affection. Simone's vile act aids her objective of Rodney, while Sabrina attempts to rekindle with Lorenz; the man she once tormented.
Rodney Witherspoon, the marketing genius, faces turmoil in business and relationship. He becomes illusional holding the midst of love. A secret can end his engagement and blackmail may crumble his upstanding firm.
Dr. Lorenz Maynard has an unworldly experience in Angola. He's on edge, fighting needless advances and striving for medical proficiency. Saving lives turn to dancing with demons and battling suppositions of his profession.
Will Rodney and Lorenz journey with redemption?
Crossed Expectations available where books are sold. https://goo.gl/
About Author:
From warrior to romance. Lonz Cook is a Marine Corps veteran of 20 years and the author of numerous romance novels. He's a screen writer, an Adjunct Professor of Management, and a technology specialist.
