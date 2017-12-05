 
Industry News





Kenya Mining Forum confirms investment guru Aly-Khan Satchu as keynote speaker for December event

The organisers of the Kenya Mining Forum have just announced that Mr Satchu will be a keynote speaker at the annual gathering in Nairobi, which has been moved from November to take place from 4-5 December.
 
 
Kenya Mining Forum: “Kenya’s mining star is shining bright”
 
NAIROBI, Kenya - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- "Kenya's free market credentials give it a unique opportunity to crowd international and domestic investors in. I expect lift-off in the mining sector over the next 5-10 years." This is according to the leading Kenyan investment and business guru Aly-Khan Satchu, CEO of Rich Management Ltd.

The organisers of the Kenya Mining Forum have just announced that Mr Satchu will be a keynote speaker at the annual gathering in Nairobi, which has been moved from November to take place from 4-5 December. Mr Satchu, who will address the opening session on "What do the financial markets tell us about the mining industry at present?", began hiscareer in banking in the City of London before returning to Kenya 11 years ago and founding his investment advisory firm.

"I had always studied and traded the commodities markets" says Mr Satchu, "however, the opportunity to take a close look at the mining industry came via Base Resources on whose Base Titanium Kenya Board I serve. It has been a unique opportunity to see a best of breed mining operation up close and personal. Base will parlay its Kwale success into a SSA wide operation in due course."

"Investors are the missing ingredient"
With regards to the main challenges facing the Kenyan mining sector he says "the sine qua non of a successful mining sector is policy making stability and certainty. I believe we have that. These investments are typically big ticket and have a long life. We need to be cognizant of these realities. In the comparison (see Tanzania and SA), Kenya's mining star is shining bright. The biggest challenge remains capital and building out a capital markets which can support the industry."

According to Mr Satchu the Kenyan government "has a crucial and necessary role to play. There is a lot of propaganda around the industry and we need to be wary of the resource nationalism argument. The government needs to play its role so that whilst the government receives its fair share, local communities are also empowered. If that equation is interfered with licenses to operate will be more difficult."

During the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum the Rich Management CEO will also chair the Investors Breakfast: "I am very excited to be chairing this discussion. Investors are the missing ingredient. I am keen to tease out how we crowd investors in and how we construct a best of breed capital markets which allows us to capture more value."

The complete interview with Mr Satchu can be viewed here: http://www.kenyaminingforum.com/Aly-Khan-Satchu-Interview

Varied and practical programme
This year Kenya Mining Forum is once again hosted by the Kenya Ministry wcj of Mining, in collaboration with the Chamber of Mines.

A varied conference programme focuses on industry issues and challenges ranging from finance, legislation, women in mining, the gemstone sector to CSR. The expo showcases leading technology and services for the sector while a practical workshop programme offers free training and up skilling for mining professionals.

Base Titanium is the returning diamond sponsor for Kenya Mining Forum, heading up a strong list of leading mining companies and industry suppliers atthe event.

Acacia Mining is also a gold sponsor again this year along with Panafrican Group. More early confirmed sponsors are Kilimapesa Gold, ALN, Conco, Dassault Systemes, ESRI Eastern Africa, HH&M, Scania, Socabelec and Spruceland.

Mining and infrastructure events
The Kenya Mining Forum is organised by Spintelligent, a well-known trade conference and expo organiser on the African continent. The company has particular expertise and experience in mining and infrastructure development events; including the long running flagship shows such as DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC) in Nairobi, Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC) in Lagos and African Utility Week in Cape Town.

Kenya Mining Forum dates and location:
Conference and expo: 4-5 December 2017
Venue: Safari Park Hotel & Casino, Nairobi, Kenya

Website: http://www.kenyaminingforum.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kenyaminingfor
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8530207

Media contact:
Senior communications manager: Annemarie Roodbol
Telephone:  +27 21 700 3558
Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com

