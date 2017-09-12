4.85027 ~Hyson-Right Facing Tea Drinking Man

Contact

Global Views

sales@bas.sa Global Views

End

-- Global Views will be atto showcase their luxury furniture, decor, and accessories. The Hotel Show Dubai has served the best of the hospitality industry for the last 18 years and is the largest event of its kind in the region.Global Views is a leading American luxury brand in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that hosts unique collections of home accessories and accent pieces from around the world. Global Views products are carefully crafted by internationally renowned designers and are a blend of pieces that wcj are elegant, exotic, refined and casual.Today Global Views offers over 5,000 items made by skilled artisans from all corners of the globe. The Riyadh showroom offers accessories, furniture, lighting, textiles, and wall décor from The Roger Thomas Collection, Studio A, Dwell Studio, Williamsburg Collection, Julia Buckingham, Barbara Barry and MCFCHAN collections.The company attracts buyers from multiple industries, ranging in size from nationally known multi-store chains to the finest of specialty stores, from well-known national and regional interior designers, to individually owned businesses.Meet Global Views at Stand 5C229, between 18th and 20th Septemer at the World Trader Centre Dubai.