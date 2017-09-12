 
News By Tag
* Interior Design
* Furniture
* Home Decor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai World Trade Center
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
18171615141312

Global Views will be at The Hotel Show Dubai

 
 
4.85027 ~Hyson-Right Facing Tea Drinking Man
4.85027 ~Hyson-Right Facing Tea Drinking Man
DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTER, UAE - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Views will be at The Hotel Show Dubai 2017 to showcase their luxury furniture, decor, and accessories. The Hotel Show Dubai has served the best of the hospitality industry for the last 18 years and is the largest event of its kind in the region.

Global Views is a leading American luxury brand in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that hosts unique collections of home accessories and accent pieces from around the world. Global Views products are carefully crafted by internationally renowned designers and are a blend of pieces that wcj are elegant, exotic, refined and casual.

Today Global Views offers over 5,000 items made by skilled artisans from all corners of the globe. The Riyadh showroom offers accessories, furniture, lighting, textiles, and wall décor from The Roger Thomas Collection, Studio A, Dwell Studio, Williamsburg Collection, Julia Buckingham, Barbara Barry and MCFCHAN collections.

The company attracts buyers from multiple industries, ranging in size from nationally known multi-store chains to the finest of specialty stores, from well-known national and regional interior designers, to individually owned businesses.

Meet Global Views at Stand 5C229, between 18th and 20th Septemer at the World Trader Centre Dubai.

Contact
Global Views
sales@bas.sa
End
Source:Global Views (Middle East)
Email:***@bas.sa
Posted By:***@bas.sa Email Verified
Tags:Interior Design, Furniture, Home Decor
Industry:Furniture
Location:Dubai World Trade Center - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share