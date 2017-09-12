 
News By Tag
* Hockey
* Ice Hockey
* Strength Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Helsinki
  Helsinki
  Finland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
18171615141312


Next Level Athletics Oy Releases the Internet's #1 Off-Ice Hockey Strength Training Program

 
HELSINKI, Finland - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Next Level Athletics Oy, a sports company specializing in developing hockey players into stronger, faster, more explosive and better conditioned athletes, announced the release of their new online hockey strength training program today. The program, titled "Next Level Hockey Training 2.0", was created by accomplished strength and conditioning coach Yunus Barisik who has trained hundreds of junior, college and professional athletes in Europe and in the USA.

Of the new off-ice training program Barisik said, "Next Level Hockey Training 2.0 provides athletes the chance to follow and benefit from world-class strength training methods for a fraction of the cost they'd pay training with me in person. With lifetime access to up to 60 weeks of highly effective off-season and in-season workouts, and a comprehensive video database demonstrating all exercises in the program, it's the perfect wcj solution for any hockey player looking to improve their strength, size, speed and overall athleticism. You won't find such a detailed hockey training resource anywhere else online."

To access the Internet's #1 off-ice hockey strength training program, visit: http://www.NextLevelHockeyTraining.com

About Next Level Athletics Oy:

Next Level Athletics Oy is a sports company based in Helsinki, Finland. Founded in 2013, Next Level Athletics has quickly gained a reputation for producing extraordinary results among hockey players off the ice. Its client list includes professional hockey players, NHL draft picks and World Champions.

For more information, contact:

Yunus Barisik

yunus@next-level-athletics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@next-level-athletics.com Email Verified
Tags:Hockey, Ice Hockey, Strength Training
Industry:Sports
Location:Helsinki - Helsinki - Finland
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share