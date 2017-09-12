News By Tag
Next Level Athletics Oy Releases the Internet's #1 Off-Ice Hockey Strength Training Program
Of the new off-ice training program Barisik said, "Next Level Hockey Training 2.0 provides athletes the chance to follow and benefit from world-class strength training methods for a fraction of the cost they'd pay training with me in person. With lifetime access to up to 60 weeks of highly effective off-season and in-season workouts, and a comprehensive video database demonstrating all exercises in the program, it's the perfect wcj solution for any hockey player looking to improve their strength, size, speed and overall athleticism. You won't find such a detailed hockey training resource anywhere else online."
To access the Internet's #1 off-ice hockey strength training program, visit: http://www.NextLevelHockeyTraining.com
About Next Level Athletics Oy:
Next Level Athletics Oy is a sports company based in Helsinki, Finland. Founded in 2013, Next Level Athletics has quickly gained a reputation for producing extraordinary results among hockey players off the ice. Its client list includes professional hockey players, NHL draft picks and World Champions.
For more information, contact:
Yunus Barisik
yunus@next-level-
