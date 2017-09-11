News By Tag
Website Design Firm Is Growing Its Audience by Creating Videos for Local Businesses at No Cost
Nature Teknowledgy's CEO A. Morgan believes the expansion is perfectly aligned with the company's mission to drive dramatic growth through content performance improvement. "Online marketing is an incredibly powerful selling tool, but engaging online can be confusing and overwhelming. The vast majority of small business professionals don't know how… or even where to begin," stated Morgan. "This is about modest incremental growth. Video for sales growth is a game changer and will create an immediate competitive advantage for any organization that deploys wcj it," she continued.
To deliver its new animated video presentation service, Nature Teknowledgy has partnered with Biteable.com, an online video maker service provider. Biteable makes animation videos completely online. "Natureteknowledgy uses the services of Biteable to create unique, customized video explaining your business to potential customers. This model allows us to provide an extremely affordable service that provides unlimited amounts of traffic and good will for our clients and their customers." says A. Morgan.
Natureteknowledgy's first release of their new service is being offered now in an open enrollment format. Christmas in July, a giveaway offer for a 1-minute video for your business, has been extended until Sept 19. For more information or to register, contact Nature Teknowledgy at 800.671.1736, anthony@natureteknowledgy.com or visit online at http://natureteknowledgy.com/
Media Contact
Anthony Morgan
1-800-671-1736
***@natureteknowledgy.com
