Terry Sacka Reveals Investments Americans Must Own For Sustained Buying Power
Terry Sacka, host of the Wealth Transfer news show, explained on a recent episode how the buying power of Americans is being affected and what can be done to sustain and increase our buying power.
He made the statement, "The pension system is going to be an issue but we all have IRA's and retirement accounts, and through understanding proper tangible asset versus real world fiat investing you'll be able to protect yourself in ways that may be able to withstand the downsides of those pensions and retirement accounts."
You can view his full comments in the video below:
Terry Sacka, AAMS is the founder of Cornerstone Asset Metals, a dealer in natural resources (precious metals to be specific), and offers gold, silver and other precious metals backed IRAs, backed by real physical, tangible hard assets, not paper investments.
At Cornerstone they believe with fluctuating paper-dominated assets funding the majority of individual retirement accounts and the potential shortfall in Social Security, a well-diversified retirement plan should include precious metals; one of the few assets that have demonstrated the ability to retain value when other investments may fall short.
Precious Metals IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals wcj IRA - there actually is a physical metal purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. They are the real wealth transfer in the physical market.
About Terry Sacka
Terry Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily, Institutional Investor and the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".
About Gold-Backed IRAs: http://cornerstoneassetmetals.com/
