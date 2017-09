DOT Requires Random Drug Testing Program

Contact

End

--As the third quarter closes this month, many employers are adding workers to make sure they have enough drivers before the holiday season hits. Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium can help you meet federal DOT regulations, including pre-employment physicals, pre-employment drug tests and random drug testing for employees.Transportation company employees usually undergo more scrutiny than employees at other businesses. New employees must have a clean drug test before they begin work and all CDL drivers must be included in a random drug testing program.Maintenance of random pool of employees Annual random selection of employees— 25 percent for drug, 10 percent for alcohol Quarterly and year-end summary of drug and alcohol tests Mandatory blind samples for quality controlSelf-employed CDL drivers can join a consortium to be part of a random drug testing pool. Whether you are a self-employed driver or you own a transportation business, WDTC's third party consortium can manage your random drug testing, including keeping track of the associated paperwork."Those DOT rules can be challenging to manage. In addition, records for everything need to be updated and kept in a secure place," said WDTC President Mike Bray. "That can be challenging for businesses to manage, especially keeping the records updated and secure. By joining our third party consortium, we handle all of that so business owners can focus on running their business."No employees can enter the consortium pool until a negative wcj pre-employment drug test is filed with WDTC whether or not they perform the pre-employment drug screen.Transportation businesses have several extra regulations they need to follow compared with other employers. In addition to having a drug testing program in place, including a random drug testing protocol, they are also subjected to DOT consortium audits when the DOT comes in and checks all records to make sure all rules are followed.Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium is an Accredited Third Party Administrator (TPA), and specializes in Consortium Management; a variety of drug testing methods, including urine, hair and fingernails;post-accident testing; pre-employment drug tests; criminal background checks; supervisor training programs to keep employees compliant with DOT regulations;pre-employment DOT physicals; and paternity DNA testing. Headquartered in Green Bay, WDTC has offices in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Madison and Escanaba, Mich. Call 920-393-4168 or visit www.widrugtesting.com for more information.