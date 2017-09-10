News By Tag
'Voice From the Stone' Composer Michael Wandmacher Nominated for 2017 World Soundtrack Award
Discussing his nomination Wandmacher says, "It's a great honor to be recognized by the World Soundtrack Awards and even more special that my Voice From the Stone score resonated with listeners so much they voted for it to become one of their Public Choice nominations. That truly is the icing on the cake. Composing the score for Voice From the Stone was an amazing experience and I'm thrilled that audiences are enjoying the music."
Voice From the Stone, directed by Eric D. Howell & released by Momentum Pictures, follows Verena (Emilia Clarke), a nurse who travels to an Italian castle to try to help Jakob (Edward Dring), a young boy who has refused to speak ever since the death of his mother, Malvina (Caterina Murino), several months prior. Complicating the issue is that Jakob seemingly hears the voice of his mother when he presses his ears against the castle walls. Verena must try to help Jakob, all while dealing with his emotionally distant father, Klaus (Martin Csokas); the creepy groundskeeper Alessio (Remo Girone); and the welcoming, yet offputting Lilia (Lisa Gastoni). As Verena attempts to offer her care, mysterious events take place and reality comes into question when she finds her core beliefs shaken by phenomena she can't explain.
Composer Michael Wandmacher wcj has over 50 credits spanning multiple genres across film, television and videogames. Recent work includes scores for Sony Pictures/ Lakeshore's Underworld: Blood Wars, the latest installment in the global franchise, starring Kate Beckinsale and ABCs hit comedy series, The Goldbergs (now entering its fifth season). Other notable credits include Marvel's Punisher: War Zone and Sony Playstation's critically acclaimed megahit Bloodborne. He has also produced re-imagines of songs from artists as wide-ranging as Sting (who recorded a brand new vocal for the classic Every 'Breath You Take' specifically for Michael's version of the song), Soundgarden, The Who, Seal, Lenny Kravitz, and Culture Club.
Michael's Voice From the Stone score is now available on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/
